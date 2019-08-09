Financials
August 9, 2019 / 10:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on fresh trade jitters; Indonesia ticks up

Soumyajit Saha

3 Min Read

    * Thailand falls 2%, Philippines loses 3.4% on week
    * China factory gate prices fall in July 

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped
on Friday, with Thailand losing the most, as fresh fears over
the Sino-U.S. trade war soured investor sentiment.
    The White House is delaying a decision on licences for U.S.
companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies Co
         after China stopped buying U.S. farming goods, reported
Bloomberg on Thursday.
    This "dimmed the lights considerably while providing yet
another stark reminder that markets are embroiled in a very
testy trade war escalation", said Stephen Innes, managing
partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd, in a note to clients.
    Adding to the gloom, China's factory gate prices fell in
July for the first time in nearly three years, though consumer
inflation rose more than expected.
    Thai shares fell 0.9%, hurt by financials and
industrials, and posted a loss of 2% for the week. 
    Siam Commercial Bank dropped 1.1%, while Airports
of Thailand lost 1.8%. 
    Philippine shares closed 0.8% lower, dragged by
industrials, and posted a weekly drop of 3.4%. 
    JG Summit Holdings declined 4.5%, while
International Container Terminal Services shed 3.5%.
    Indonesian shares advanced slightly, helped by
banking and resources stocks. 
    Bank Central Asia rose 1%, while Chandra Asri
Petrochemical was up 2.5%.
    An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks gained
0.1%.
    Singapore was closed for a public holiday.           
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Bangkok                1650.64   1665.12         -0.87
 Manila                 7854.39   7914.16         -0.76
 Jakarta                6282.132  6274.671        0.12
 Kuala Lumpur           1615.05   1616.02         -0.06
 Ho Chi Minh            974.34    975.24          -0.09
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3168.94   3068.76         3.26
 Bangkok                1650.64   1563.88         5.55
 Manila                 7854.39   7,466.02        5.20
 Jakarta                6282.132  6,194.50        1.41
 Kuala Lumpur           1615.05   1690.58         -4.47
 Ho Chi Minh            974.34    892.54          9.16
 
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
