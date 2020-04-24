Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on lockdown extensions, concerns over COVID-19 drug

    * Philippines posts biggest weekly fall since March 20
    * Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines extend restrictions

    April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
ended lower on Friday, logging weekly losses, as governments in
the region extended lockdowns and a report raised concerns about
progress in developing a treatment for COVID-19.
    Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental coronavirus
drug, remdesivir, failed its first randomized clinical trial,
according to a report on Thursday, hammering risk sentiment
globally.
    "There's a lot of hope riding on a cure, and with optimism
around remdesivir as top view on the healthcare section, it's a
bit of blow for the market at weeks end," Stephen Innes, chief
global market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note to clients.
    Gilead said the findings were inconclusive because the study
conducted in China was terminated early.
    The Philippines' benchmark index dropped 2.4% and led
losses in the region, as President Duterte extended a lockdown
in the capital until May 15.
    Analysts said the move would likely cripple the country's
second-quarter economic growth further.
    The index posted a weekly loss of 5.6%, its biggest since
March 20.
    Stocks in Indonesia, the region's largest economy,
closed 2.1% lower and were down 3% for the week, the second
straight weekly loss. 
    Indonesia's transport ministry said domestic and
international air and sea travel would be temporarily banned
till end-May, with some exceptions, as the country reported its
biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections on Friday.

    General insurer Asuransi Jasa Tania and PT
Matahari Department Store each dropped about 7%.
    Sentiment was also weighed down by a survey that showed U.S.
business activity plumbed record lows in April, while weekly
unemployment claims also rose, underscoring the economic damage
wrought by the pandemic.
    Trade-reliant Thai and Singapore stocks both
settled 1% lower. 
    However, the Thai index gained 1.6% this week, its fourth
consecutive weekly gain, as oil prices staged a rebound and the
country approved a massive stimulus package. 
    Malaysian stocks shed 0.9%, after the country's
government extended movement restrictions until May 12. 

    
    
        
 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)
