SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on poor China industrial output data, Philippines worst hit

* Thai stocks post fourth straight weekly gain * Weak China industrial output growth weighs * Vietnam snaps three sessions of losses By Shreya Mariam Job June 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with Philippines leading declines, as disappointing output growth in China frayed investor sentiment and curbed risk appetite. Industrial output growth in China, the region's biggest trade partner, unexpectedly slowed to a more than 17-year low in May, while investment also cooled, in the latest sign of weakening demand in the world's second-largest economy as the United States ramped up trade pressure. Regional stocks moved in tandem with broader Asian stocks hit by worries of slowing growth in the world's second largest economy with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3%. The Philippine index pared some of its early losses to close 0.8% lower. For the week, the index recorded a marginal gain. "From our perspective, these declines are driven by mostly profit-taking... since a lot of these companies rallied for the past week," said Rachelle C Cruz, an analyst at AP Securities. Shares of SM Investment Corp dropped 2.1%, while Ayala Land Inc slipped 1.9%. The Indonesian benchmark dropped 0.4%, dragged by consumer and financials stocks. The index rose 0.7% this week. Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk Pt shed 5.1% to close at more than two week low. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Pt dipped 1.7%. Financial and utility stocks drove losses on the Malaysian index, with shares of Public Bank Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd losing 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. For the week, the benchmark dipped 0.3%. Thai stocks closed the session marginally lower but posted its fourth consecutive weekly gain of 1.1%. Vietnam's index snapped three sessions of losses to end 0.4% higher and snapped three sessions of losses with financial stocks contributing the most to the gains. For the week, the index dropped 0.5%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3222.63 3220.66 0.06 Bangkok 1672.33 1674.14 -0.11 Manila 7990.2 8051.76 -0.76 Jakarta 6250.265 6273.082 -0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1638.63 1643.74 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 953.61 950.08 0.37 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3222.63 3068.76 5.01 Bangkok 1672.33 1563.88 6.93 Manila 7990.2 7,466.02 7.02 Jakarta 6250.265 6,194.50 0.90 Kuala Lumpur 1638.63 1690.58 -3.07 Ho Chi Minh 953.61 892.54 6.84 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)