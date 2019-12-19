SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on profit-booking ahead of holiday trade

* Indonesia c.bank keeps policy rates on hold * Philippines snaps two sessions of gains * Thailand gains for second straight day Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on Thursday, with Philippines leading declines, as investors booked profits ahead of the holiday season, and as lack of additional details on the interim Sino-U.S. trade deal continued to weigh on sentiment. A spokesman at the Chinese commerce ministry said China and U.S. trade teams are in close communication, but there is no specific information on the deal to disclose currently. Chinese officials have so far not publicly confirmed much of Washington's version, especially on the goods purchase commitments. "The markets have overbought following the recent U.S.-China trade news flow and it's not surprising to see some profit-taking at the end of the year," Liu Jinshu, director of research at Tayrona Financial said. The Philippine index shed over 1%, hurt by financials and industrials. SM Investments Corp fell 1.9%, while BDO Unibank Inc dropped 2%. Indonesian stocks shed 0.6%, with most of the losses concentrated in financials and telecom shares. The country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at its final policy meeting for 2019, though it reiterated a commitment to maintain accommodative policy next year to support Southeast Asia's biggest economy. "We believe that policy easing would be timed during periods of IDR stability and when economic data such as export growth are positive," a note from ING said. Bank Central Asia and Telekomunikasi Indonesia dropped 2.3% each. Trade-dependent Thailand's index rose 0.6% and was the top gainer in the region after China unveiled a new list of tariff exemptions for U.S. imports. Last month, the country had lowered its growth forecast for 2019 as the prolonged trade war and a stronger Baht took a toll on the export-dependent economy. Utility firm Gulf Energy Development PCL gained 4.1%, while TMB Bank PCL rose 4.5%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3207.42 3209.54 -0.07 Bangkok 1573.51 1563.74 0.62 Manila 7653.94 7733.67 -1.03 Jakarta 6249.93 6287.25 -0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1595.72 1599.11 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 952.26 951.13 0.12 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3207.42 3068.76 4.52 Bangkok 1573.51 1563.88 0.62 Manila 7653.94 7,466.02 2.52 Jakarta 6249.93 6,194.50 0.89 Kuala Lumpur 1595.72 1690.58 -5.61 Ho Chi Minh 952.26 892.54 6.69 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)