SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on profit-booking, caution ahead of Fed meet

By Binisha Ben Sept 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday on profit-booking and caution ahead of a U.S Federal Reserve meeting, with the Philippine index posting its biggest single-day fall in more than four months. Broader market sentiment was weak in Asia with participants waiting for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes in the U.S. after the Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting on Wednesday. "Traders are staying on the sidelines waiting for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision this week. In the absence of major stimulus, we are most likely observing some profit taking," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent. Philippine shares dropped 1.6 percent, their biggest percentage fall since May 10, weighed down by financials and industrial stocks. SM Investments and conglomerate Ayala Corp were the top losers, down 2.4 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. Singapore shares fell 0.5 percent, dragged by top lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and United Overseas Bank. Thai shares rose 0.1 percent with Airports of Thailand gaining 3 percent to a record high and oil and gas refiner PTT Pcl climbing 1 percent. Data on Tuesday showed the country welcomed 3.13 million tourists in August, a record for the low-season month, indicating that a stronger baht is not hurting an industry that has been a rare bright spot for the economy. Tourism accounts for 12 percent of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, whose growth has picked up after years of sluggishness. Indonesia stocks rose 0.2 percent, helped by gains in energy and financial stocks, while an index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.3 percent. Mining contracts provider United Tractors Tbk gained 1.3 percent, while Bank Central Asia Tbk was up 0.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3225.95 3241.85 -0.49 Bangkok 1672.59 1670.2 0.14 Manila 8162.7 8294.14 -1.58 Jakarta 5901.326 5884.611 0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1776.66 1783.66 -0.39 Ho Chi Minh 805.93 807.87 -0.24 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3225.95 2880.76 11.98 Bangkok 1672.59 1542.94 8.40 Manila 8162.7 6840.64 19.33 Jakarta 5901.326 5296.711 11.41 Kuala Lumpur 1776.66 1641.73 8.22 Ho Chi Minh 805.93 664.87 21.22 (Reporting by Binisha Ben in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)