SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on rising U.S. yields; Singapore up

* Rising U.S. Treasury yields scare investors * Financials weigh on Indonesian stocks By Sumeet Gaikwad April 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday, with Vietnam and Indonesia shares declining the most as investors exited equities after U.S. bond yields rose to a multi-year peak. U.S. 10-Year treasury yields hit 2.968 percent, their highest since January 2014, a jump widely seen as a technical shift in the market following a large selloff of bonds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent. Indonesian shares shed 0.49 percent with financials leading the decline. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk fell as much as 1.2 percent while PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk slipped as much as 2.2 percent. Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.66 percent. "We could argue that funds could move back to high-yeilding assets with a relatively lower risk profile. But then again emerging market funds sometimes have a different profile altogether," said Fio De Jesus, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities in Manila. Malaysian stocks fell 0.28 percent weighed down by financials and telecom stocks. Malayan Banking Bhd dropped 0.37 percent while Axiata Group Bhd slid nearly 1 percent Vietnam's benchmark index slid as much as 0.72 percent as consumer staples dragged down the index. Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) closed books for its $864 million-$921 million IPO last week, the biggest in the country's history. The IPO involved sale of 164 million shares, representing 14.1 percent of Techcombank's equity capital. The Thai index was nearly flat as losses in energy sector were levelled by gains in industrials. Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose at a slower pace in March compared with the previous month. Singapore index was the only gainer in the region, rising 0.35 percent with financials leading the gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0457 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3585.97 3573.38 0.35 Bangkok 1799.35 1801.28 -0.11 Manila 7722.78 7726.72 -0.05 Jakarta 6306.516 6337.695 -0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1882.4 1887.75 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 1112.37 1119.86 -0.67 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3585.97 3402.92 5.38 Bangkok 1799.35 1753.71 2.60 Manila 7722.78 8558.42 -9.76 Jakarta 6306.516 6355.654 -0.77 Kuala Lumpur 1882.4 1796.81 4.76 Ho Chi Minh 1112.37 984.24 13.02 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)