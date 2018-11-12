SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on soft China economic data; Indonesia top loser

Financials
    Nov 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Monday, with Indonesia shedding over 1.5 percent, as
soft China economic data revived concerns about global growth.
    China's producer inflation slowed for the fourth month in
October on cooling domestic demand and manufacturing activity,
data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
    Risk asset markets have been under intense pressure lately
as fears of a peak in earnings growth added to anxieties about
slowing global trade and investment.
    Meanwhile, a spike in U.S. bond yields, driven by the
Federal Reserve's commitment to keep raising borrowing costs,
has also shaken emerging markets as investors poured money into
U.S. dollar assets.
    Financials and consumer stables were the top losers in
Indonesia, with the benchmark stock index declining 1.7
percent to a near two-week closing low.
    Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT dipped 2.4 percent,
while Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT fell 5
percent.
    Philippine shares fell for a second straight session,
dragged by financials and industrials.
    Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Metro Pacific
Investments Corp fell about 4.2 percent each.
    Singapore stocks closed lower for a second
consecutive session, with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
, Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator, declining
1.6 percent to a three-month closing low, while DBS Group
Holdings Ltd, the city-state's largest lender, fell
about 1 percent to a near two-week closing low.
    Malaysian shares extended falls into a second
session with IHH Healthcare Bhd shedding 3.7 percent
to a 4-year closing low and financial services provider CIMB
Group declining 1.1 percent.
    Thai shares erased early gains to close 0.8 percent
lower. Financials and materials were the top losers with index
heavyweights Kasikornbank PCL and Siam Cement PCL
 shedding 2.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
    Meanwhile, Vietnam shares edged higher on the back of
 financials and consumer staples. Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage
Corp rose 3.1 percent to a five-month closing high,
while BaoViet Holdings climbed 2 percent.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3068.15   3077.97         -0.32
 Bangkok         1654.85   1668.52         -0.82
 Manila          6926.2    6968.82         -0.61
 Jakarta         5777.053  5874.154        -1.65
 Kuala Lumpur    1696.14   1708.09         -0.70
 Ho Chi Minh     918.12    914.29          0.42
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3068.15   3402.92         -9.84
 Bangkok         1654.85   1753.71         -5.64
 Manila          6926.2    8558.42         -19.07
 Jakarta         5777.053  6355.654        -9.10
 Kuala Lumpur    1696.14   1796.81         -5.60
 Ho Chi Minh     918.12    984.24          -6.72
 
