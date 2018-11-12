SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on soft China economic data; Indonesia top loser

* Most markets extend falls, Vietnam bucks trend * Malaysia's IHH Healthcare hits 4-yr closing low By Aman Swami Nov 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Monday, with Indonesia shedding over 1.5 percent, as soft China economic data revived concerns about global growth. China's producer inflation slowed for the fourth month in October on cooling domestic demand and manufacturing activity, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday. Risk asset markets have been under intense pressure lately as fears of a peak in earnings growth added to anxieties about slowing global trade and investment. Meanwhile, a spike in U.S. bond yields, driven by the Federal Reserve's commitment to keep raising borrowing costs, has also shaken emerging markets as investors poured money into U.S. dollar assets. Financials and consumer stables were the top losers in Indonesia, with the benchmark stock index declining 1.7 percent to a near two-week closing low. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT dipped 2.4 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT fell 5 percent. Philippine shares fell for a second straight session, dragged by financials and industrials. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Metro Pacific Investments Corp fell about 4.2 percent each. Singapore stocks closed lower for a second consecutive session, with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator, declining 1.6 percent to a three-month closing low, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd, the city-state's largest lender, fell about 1 percent to a near two-week closing low. Malaysian shares extended falls into a second session with IHH Healthcare Bhd shedding 3.7 percent to a 4-year closing low and financial services provider CIMB Group declining 1.1 percent. Thai shares erased early gains to close 0.8 percent lower. Financials and materials were the top losers with index heavyweights Kasikornbank PCL and Siam Cement PCL shedding 2.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Vietnam shares edged higher on the back of financials and consumer staples. Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp rose 3.1 percent to a five-month closing high, while BaoViet Holdings climbed 2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3068.15 3077.97 -0.32 Bangkok 1654.85 1668.52 -0.82 Manila 6926.2 6968.82 -0.61 Jakarta 5777.053 5874.154 -1.65 Kuala Lumpur 1696.14 1708.09 -0.70 Ho Chi Minh 918.12 914.29 0.42 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3068.15 3402.92 -9.84 Bangkok 1654.85 1753.71 -5.64 Manila 6926.2 8558.42 -19.07 Jakarta 5777.053 6355.654 -9.10 Kuala Lumpur 1696.14 1796.81 -5.60 Ho Chi Minh 918.12 984.24 -6.72 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)