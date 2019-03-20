SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on trade jitters, Fed caution

* Singapore snaps four straight sessions of gains * Thai cenbank cuts 2019 economic growth forecast By Shreya Mariam Job March 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as risk appetite soured after a report of possible hurdles in the Sino-U.S. trade talks, and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that U.S. negotiators were concerned that China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks. The report comes ahead of another round of talks scheduled for next week. "As key events continue to unfold, such as the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) interest rate decision tonight, markets would likely remain cautious and take a more conservative view," Phillip Futures said in a note, adding that investors would now focus on the next round of China-U.S. talks scheduled for March 25. Sentiment was further dampened by a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showing Asian business confidence held near three-year lows in the first quarter as the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged on. Vietnam shares fell as much as 1.5 percent to their lowest in more than one week before cutting losses to close 0.4 percent lower. Real estate stocks were among the biggest losers with property majors Vinhomes JSC and Vingroup JSC shedding 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Singapore shares snapped four consecutive sessions of gains, dragged by financials. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd dipped 0.7 percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd slid 0.9 percent Philippine stocks reversed earlier losses to end marginally higher ahead of the central bank policy meeting on Thursday. Real estate and consumer stocks were among the biggest boosts with property giant Ayala Land Inc and Universal Robina Corp rising 1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Thai shares closed flat after the central bank cut its forecasts for economic growth and exports this year, corroborating growing concerns of a slowdown in global growth, while it held its benchmark interest rate steady for a second straight meeting as expected. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3207.66 3220.92 -0.41 Bangkok 1627.62 1630.09 -0.15 Manila 7858.2 7843.41 0.19 Jakarta 6482.71 6480.276 0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1684.21 1687.68 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 1002.3 1006.59 -0.43 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3207.66 3068.76 4.53 Bangkok 1627.62 1563.88 4.08 Manila 7858.2 7,466.02 5.25 Jakarta 6482.71 6,194.50 4.65 Kuala Lumpur 1684.21 1690.58 -0.38 Ho Chi Minh 1002.3 892.54 12.30 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)