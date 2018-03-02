SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on trade war fears

* Philippines recovers from early plunge to close slightly lower * Thailand, Singapore decline 1 pct each, biggest losers By Aditya Soni March 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, in line with broader Asia, as U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to press hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports sparked fears of a global trade war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sank 1.1 percent after Wall Street posted steep losses overnight. "Given uncertainty whether the move presages a path of increased tariff application for the US, we expect risk sentiment to remain fragile for now," Mizuho Bank said in a note. The diversion of supply from the U.S. market will likely lower global steel prices, which should help the ASEAN economies as they are among the world's largest importers of steel, said Mizuho. Philippine shares fell as much as 1.5 percent before cutting losses to close slightly lower. However, they posted their lowest close in 10 weeks. Industrials accounted for about half the drop, with JG Summit Holdings Inc sliding 5 and LT Group Inc falling 3.1 percent. Singapore shares dropped 1 percent, dragged mostly by financials. DBS Group Holdings Ltd, the city-state's biggest stock by market capitalisation, dipped 1.4 percent to a more than two-week closing low, while United Overseas Bank Ltd slipped 1 percent. Thai shares declined 1 percent, their biggest in more than three weeks. Data released earlier showed that the country's annual inflation rate eased in February, missing forecasts and keeping below the central bank's goal. This would give policymakers leeway to keep monetary policy loose to aid economic growth. Indonesian shares dropped 0.4 percent and Malaysia slipped 0.3 percent, with consumer stocks under the cosh in both markets. India, the world's biggest edible oil importer, raised import tax on crude and refined palm oil to the highest level in more than a decade. India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, both of which are two of the world's biggest exporters of the vegetable oil. Indonesian plam oil producer Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk PT slumped 7.2 percent, in its biggest one-day drop in more than two-and-a-half years, while Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT declined 0.8 percent. Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd fell 2.2 percent, while Genting Bhd slipped 1.3 percent. For the week, Singapore dropped 1.5 percent, Indonesia shed 0.6 percent and Vietnam gained 1.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on Day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3479.2 3513.85 -0.99 Bangkok 1811.98 1830.13 -0.99 Manila 8458.57 8465.77 -0.09 Jakarta 6582.316 6606.053 -0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1856.07 1860.86 -0.26 Ho Chi Minh 1121.21 1115.79 0.49 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3479.2 3402.92 2.24 Bangkok 1811.98 1753.71 3.32 Manila 8458.57 8,558.42 -1.17 Jakarta 6582.316 6,355.65 3.57 Kuala Lumpur 1856.07 1796.81 3.30 Ho Chi Minh 1121.21 984.24 13.92 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)