November 1, 2019 / 4:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on U.S.-China trade deal worries, weak data

Anushka Trivedi

4 Min Read

    * Indonesian inflation falls to 6-month low
    * Singapore's UOB slips on poor quarterly results
    * Philippine markets closed for holiday

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on
Friday on a report that China expressed doubts over signing of a
long-term trade deal with the United States, while a raft of
weak data in the region also dented sentiment. 
    Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Chinese officials told
visitors to Beijing that it will not budge on the thorniest
issues and is concerned about the risk that U.S. President
Donald Trump could back out of the interim deal.
    This comes after the APEC meeting in Chile where leaders of
both countries were supposed to sign an interim deal in
mid-November was called off due to domestic turmoil.

    Meanwhile, recent manufacturing data for trade-reliant Asian
economies such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have
all disappointed.
    "We can yet again see that a resolution to the U.S.-China
trade dispute remains a critical component to keeping the lights
on in the global economy," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market
analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.          
    Singapore shares fell as much as 0.7%, pressured
mostly by industrial stocks. The city-state has a sizable
exposure to China.
    Conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd lost
1.2%. 
    Singapore's third-biggest lender United Overseas Bank Ltd
 fell 1% to see worst session in a month after posting
a drop in quarterly results and dragged the
benchmark.
    Malaysia's main index slipped, with Public Bank Bhd
 shedding 2.4% and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd
 trading 0.4% lower.
    Indonesian shares inched lower. Data showed that
October's annual inflation slowed more than expected to its
lowest in six months, but stayed within central bank's comfort
range.
    Automotive group Astra International Tbk PT was
the top drag on the index as it fell about 2% after reporting a
decline in nine-month net profit.
    Thai bourse slipped while data showed inflation rose
0.11% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the previous
month and undershooting expectations.
    Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks gained 0.9%, while data
showed manufacturing activity declined slightly in October
compared to previous month.
    Philippine markets were closed for a holiday.
    

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3227.4    3229.88         -0.08
 Bangkok                1596.01   1601.49         -0.34
 Jakarta                6211.137  6228.317        -0.28
 Kuala Lumpur           1590.81   1597.98         -0.45
 Ho Chi Minh            1008.25   998.82          0.94
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3227.4    3068.76         5.17
 Bangkok                1596.01   1563.88         2.05
 Jakarta                6211.137  6,194.50        0.27
 Kuala Lumpur           1590.81   1690.58         -5.90
 Ho Chi Minh            1008.25   892.54          12.96
 



 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
