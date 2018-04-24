SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Philippines drops to 1-yr closing low

* Vietnam recoups earlier losses, ends higher * Indonesia, Malaysia post third straight losing session * Singapore's DBS Group Holdings hits all-time high By Sumeet Gaikwad April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as rising U.S. treasury yields stoked a sell-off in riskier equities, with the Philippines dropping sharply to its lowest close in one year on continued foreign selling. However, Vietnam ended higher, recouping earlier losses in the session that had pulled it down to a 10-week low, while Singapore also strengthened marginally. U.S. bond prices have fallen for the past four days, pushing up the 10-year yield to 2.998 percent, its highest since January 2014. The Philippine stock exchange was the region's top percentage loser, falling 1.5 percent to its lowest close since April 2017. Real estate stocks and financials weighed down the index, with Ayala Land Inc slipping 2.9 percent and Bank of the Philippine Islands dropping 3.6 percent. "We have seen net foreign selling in Philippines, very consistent selling in the past two months already. I believe today is no different. That's causing the weakness in the Philippine market," said Charles Ang, an analyst with Manila-based COL Financial. Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks ended 0.4 percent higher, helped by real estate stocks and utilities. Vingroup JSC was 3.1 percent higher, while Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp closed 3.3 percent up. "Macro-economic indicators are looking good with high GDP growth and low CPI. Last year we saw strong capital inflows, especially from South Korea. The momentum is maintained this year. Overall, Vietnam's market is still on an uptrend." said Tran Anh Tuan, chief analyst at Vietcombank Securities. Vietnam's economy is expected to grow more than 7 percent this year, backed by robust exports, domestic consumption and strong foreign investment, the Asian Development Bank said last month. Singapore stocks edged higher, helped by gains in financials and consumer staples. The city-state's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings , rose to an all-time closing high, while Thai Beverage Pcl climbed as much as 9.3 percent. Indonesian shares fell to their lowest close in over two weeks, with Unilever Indonesia retreating 5.5 percent. The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks was down 1.6 percent. Malaysian shares ended 0.8 percent lower as financials and telecom stocks dragged down the index, while Thai stocks pared earlier gains to edge lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3584.56 3579.54 0.14 Bangkok 1788.2 1790.14 -0.11 Manila 7600.36 7719.47 -1.54 Jakarta 6229.635 6308.148 -1.24 Kuala Lumpur 1865.34 1880.36 -0.80 Ho Chi Minh 1080.74 1076.78 0.37 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3584.56 3402.92 5.34 Bangkok 1788.2 1753.71 1.97 Manila 7600.36 8558.42 -11.19 Jakarta 6229.635 6355.654 -1.98 Kuala Lumpur 1865.34 1796.81 3.81 Ho Chi Minh 1080.74 984.24 9.80 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Additional reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)