January 30, 2018 / 9:49 AM / in 2 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Most Fall; Philippines, Indonesia shed over 1 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Philippines, Indonesia lose 1.6 percent
    * Fed meet, U.S. jobs data in focus

    By Christina Martin
    Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
finished lower on Tuesday tracking broader Asia, which retreated
from record highs after a spike in global bond yields dented
appetite for riskier assets, with the Philippines and Indonesia
losing over 1 percent each. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 1.3 percent after rising to an all-time
high the previous day.
    The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield reached its
highest since April 2014 and Japanese government bond yield
scaled a 6-1/2 month peak after European bond yields jumped on
expectation of an end in the European Central Bank's stimulus.

    "There are a couple of factors weighing on sentiment. The
rise in yields is hard to ignore so that is curbing investor
appetite," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific
for Oanda in Singapore.
    "Moreover, the investors know there is a lot of earnings and
U.S. economic data risk ahead, so the currency markets have some
jitters playing into equities."
    Market participants will keep an eye out for clues on U.S.
fiscal policy from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting and
earnings from a host of high-profile names including Amazon.com
, Alphabet and Facebook.
    In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares fell 1.6 percent
to their lowest close in more than a week, with industrials,
real estates and financials weighing the index down. 
    SM Investments Corp dropped 2.9 percent, while Ayala
Corp lost 3.1 percent. 
    Indonesia was also down 1.6 percent at a one-week
closing low on broad-based selling.
    Singapore shares closed down 0.8 percent at their
lowest since January 18 as financials and industrials dragged
the index lower. 
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd edged down
1.2 percent, while Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd lost
1.3 percent. 
    Thai shares closed 0.6 percent down, weighed down by
energy, real estate and financial stocks. 
    Apparel company Thanulux PCL, down 5.5 percent at
its lowest close in a week, was the top loser on the Thai index.
    Malaysia and Vietnam ended flat. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3548.74   3577.07         -0.79
 Bangkok            1826.61   1837.49         -0.59
 Manila             8910.48   9058.62         -1.64
 Jakarta            6575.492  6680.619        -1.57
 Kuala Lumpur       1868.58   1870.52         -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh        1110.56   1109.8          0.07
                                              
 Change in 2018                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3548.74   3402.92         4.29
 Bangkok            1826.61   1753.71         4.16
 Manila             8910.48   8558.42         4.11
 Jakarta            6575.492  6355.654        3.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1868.58   1796.81         3.99
 Ho Chi Minh        1110.56   984.24          12.83
 
    

    

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
