September 11, 2018 / 10:12 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Singapore hits 1-1/2 year closing low

Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

    * Philippines marks lowest close in over 3 weeks
    * Vietnam climbs for 3rd straight session

    Sept 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower on Tuesday, with Singapore hitting a one-and-a-half year
low and Philippines extending losses to a fifth session amid
fears of further escalation in the U.S.-Sino trade war.
    Singapore stocks fell 0.4 percent, marking their
lowest close since late February 2017, with industrial
conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and lender
DBS Group Holdings shedding about 0.3 percent each.
    The Philippine stock index fell 1 percent to 7,492.4,
its lowest close since August 20 after data showed the country's
trade deficit widened in July.
    JG Summit closed 4.8 percent lower while Ayala Corp
 slipped more than 2 percent.
    "These are the after effects of higher-than-expected
inflation and some concerns of contagion from emerging markets
on the currency," said Fio De Jesus, an analyst at Manila-based
RCBC Securities.
    The index has lost nearly 5 percent in the last five
sessions after data released on Wednesday showed the country's
annual inflation rate for August was the highest in nearly a
decade. 
    Meanwhile, escalating U.S.-Sino trade tensions also weighed
on investor sentiment, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extending its
decline to an eighth session.   
    Thai shares ended 1.1 percent lower with gas
supplier PTT Public Co and Airports of Thailand
 falling about 3 percent each.
    The Vietnamese index rose for a third straight
session and ended 1.5 percent higher. Insurance provider Baoviet
Holdings jumped 6.9 percent.
    Indonesia and Malaysia were closed for local
holidays.
    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3109.91   3120.92         -0.35
 Bangkok            1672.42   1691.51         -1.13
 Manila             7518.01   7596.15         -1.03
 Ho Chi Minh        985.06    970.34          1.52
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3109.91   3402.92         -8.61
 Bangkok            1672.42   1753.71         -4.64
 Manila             7518.01   6840.64         9.90
 Ho Chi Minh        985.06    664.87          48.16
 


 (Additional Reporting by Niyati Shetty; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
