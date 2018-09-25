SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Singapore rises on "window dressing"

* Trade war concerns hurt most SE Asian stocks * Weak peso hurts Philippine stocks * Thai production data misses, stocks retreat By Devika Syamnath Sept 25 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell on Tuesday on the peso's continued slide coupled with renewed trade war concerns, while Singapore extended gains for a fifth session thanks to "window dressing" attempts by portfolio managers ahead of the third quarter close. Broader Asian stocks struggled as the latest round of U.S.-China tariffs revived fears the trade dispute would knock global growth, with neither side looking to be in a mood to compromise. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.3 percent. "The failure of China and the U.S. to come to terms on the negotiation table ... is creating weakness in major economies in Asia, and has resulted in most Southeast Asian equities to retreat from what they gained last week," said Manny Cruz, a Manila-based analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. Earlier this month, Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of trade talks but then scrapped plans for diplomatic discussions on Friday. "Given these developments, it is increasingly likely that both sides will not resume negotiations for some time, at least until there is a noticeable shift in the political mood on either side," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Philippines stocks fell the most in the region, down about 0.7 percent after two days of gains, with financials and real-estate stocks weighing on the index. Top drags Bank of the Philippine Islands and property developer SM Prime Holdings declined 3.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. "Weakness on the peso and the expectations of higher inflation for the month of September are two factors that dragged market sentiment," analyst Cruz said. The peso extended its fall to a fourth day and touched a near 13-year low on Tuesday, ahead of an expected rate hike at the Philippine central bank's meeting on Thursday. Financials stocks pushed Indonesia's index down as much as 0.5 percent, with biggest weight Bank Mandiri (Persero) down as much as 3.3 percent. Malaysian shares also lost up to 0.2 percent, with telecom sector accounting for over half of the fall. Cruz attributed Singapore stocks' rise against the tide to "window dressing" ahead of the third quarter's close, referring to the practice where portfolio managers try to improve the appearance of a fund's performance near the year or quarter end. The city-state's index extended gains to a fifth straight session, having added up to 0.5 percent to its best level since August 30, helped mostly by financials and industrial stocks. Top lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and Keppel Corp rose 1.2 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Thai shares erased early gains to trade unchanged after data showed manufacturing production index (MPI) in August rose 0.66 percent but missed analysts' forecast. Falling energy stocks checked gains in consumer staples with Kasikornbank PCL, down 0.9 percent, the top drag and countered top boost convenience store operator CP All PCL , up as much as 1.8 percent. Thailand hopes to benefit from a growing number of Asian manufacturers of products moving to shift production from China to other factories in the region in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports, a Reuters report said on Monday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3231.89 3219.16 0.40 Bangkok 1748.92 1749.42 -0.03 Manila 7374.65 7433.61 -0.79 Jakarta 5856.995 5882.22 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1797.59 1800.17 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 1013.91 1011.29 0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3231.89 3402.92 -5.03 Bangkok 1748.92 1753.71 -0.27 Manila 7374.65 8558.42 -13.83 Jakarta 5856.995 6355.654 -7.85 Kuala Lumpur 1797.59 1796.81 0.04 Ho Chi Minh 1013.91 984.24 3.01 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)