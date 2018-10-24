SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Thailand plunges in 5th straight losing session

* Thai stocks hit more than three-month closing low * Malaysia, Vietnam post 5th straight session of losses By Rashmi Ashok Oct 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets extended their decline on Wednesday, with Thai shares plunging to a three-month low as they played catch-up with regional peers after a holiday and as the energy sector took a hit from a slump in oil prices. Thai shares closed 2.1 percent lower, marking their lowest close in more than three months, as oil and gas refiner PTT Public Co Ltd shed 3.5 percent and PTT Exploration and Production PCL gave up 7.6 percent. Oil fell to its lowest since late August on Wednesday, pressured by worries that demand is weakening and supply ample even as U.S. sanctions loom on oil exporter Iran. "Aside from fears over the trade war's effects on GDP and growth, the oil prices also have a large impact on our energy sector. The negative trend in energy stocks can continue if global prices remain affected," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip capital Thailand. Markets in Thailand were closed for a local holiday on Tuesday when the rest of Southeast Asia marked losses across the board. Indonesian stocks closed 1.5 percent lower, as sector heavyweight PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shed 4.9 percent and wireless telecom provider PT XL Axiata Tbk lost 2.1 percent. Vietnamese shares posted their fifth straight session of losses, closing 1.8 percent lower. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp lost 7 percent and food processor Masan Group Corp shed 3.2 percent. The index has notched losses of over 3.7 percent this week. Philippine stocks slipped nearly 1 percent, as financial and real-estate stocks weighed on the index. Investment company Ayala Corp lost 0.8 percent and lender BDO Unibank Inc fell 0.7 percent. Malaysian shares erased gains in early trade to close 0.5 percent lower, posting their fifth consecutive day of losses. Telecom operator Axiata Group Berhad shed 2.5 percent and lender CIMB Group Holdings Berhad lost 0.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3032.08 3031.39 0.02 Bangkok 1623.37 1658.56 -2.12 Manila 7129.42 7197.62 -0.95 Jakarta 5709.417 5797.891 -1.53 Kuala Lumpur 1690.04 1697.6 -0.45 Ho Chi Minh 922.73 939.68 -1.80 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3032.08 3402.92 -10.90 Bangkok 1623.37 1753.71 -7.43 Manila 7129.42 8,558.42 -16.70 Jakarta 5709.417 6,355.65 -10.17 Kuala Lumpur 1690.04 1796.81 -5.94 Ho Chi Minh 922.73 984.24 -6.25 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)