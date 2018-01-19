FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 4:25 AM / in an hour

SE Asia Stocks-Most firm; Indonesia slips after hitting record

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan set record after strong China growth
data
    * Vietnam climbs more than 1 pct with broad-based gains
    * Singapore heads for fourth straight winning week

    By Devika Syamnath
    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets firmed
on Friday and were on track to end the week higher as broader
Asian shares climbed to an all-time top on data that showed
China's growth accelerated in 2017 for the first time in seven
years.
    However, overnight losses on Wall Street and a potential
U.S. government shutdown stirred caution, putting a lid on gains
in Asian shares.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 climbed 0.3 percent to an all-time peak. 
    Vietnam, the top year-to-date gainer in Southeast
Asia in percentage terms, rose more than 1 percent, with gains
across the board.
    Vincom Retail and Vietjet Aviation set 
records, climbing 4.9 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively. 
    Singapore shares rose 0.5 percent and were on course
to finish their fourth consecutive week higher. 
    Financials accounted for most of the gains, with top lenders
United Overseas Bank Ltd, DBS Group and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp posting gains in the
range of 0.7 percent and 1 percent. 
    Philippine stocks also rose as much as 0.5 percent,
with banks and utilities leading the gainers, putting the index
on track to end the week higher.
    Bank of the Philippine Islands climbed 6 pct to an
all-time high, while BDO Unibank firmed 3.2 percent. 
    Indonesian shares hit a record in early trading, but
later retreated as much as 0.3 percent, weighed down by
financials and telecom stocks. However, the index was still on
track to gain 1.4 percent this week. 
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell as much as 0.6 percent in the session.
 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0338 GMT
    
  Change on day                                    
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3534.09      3521.31     0.36
  Bangkok         1816.61      1819.32     -0.15
  Manila          8842.73      8820.74     0.25
  Jakarta         6452.122     6472.666    -0.32
  Kuala Lumpur    1826.34      1821.6      0.26
 Ho Chi Minh      1059.25      1050.25     0.86
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3534.09      3402.92     3.85
  Bangkok         1816.61      1753.71     3.59
  Manila          8842.73      8558.42     3.32
  Jakarta         6452.122     6355.654    1.52
  Kuala Lumpur    1826.34      1796.81     1.64
  Ho Chi Minh     1059.25      984.24      7.62
 


 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
