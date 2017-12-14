FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain after Fed meet; Singapore loses steam
Sections
Featured
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Exclusive
Business
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Future of Money
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 4:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain after Fed meet; Singapore loses steam

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments tempered
prospects for future tightening, while Singapore fell sharply
after four sessions of gains.
    While the Fed delivered on a rate increase that was already
priced in by markets and kept its rate outlook unchanged for the
coming years, it projected inflation to remain shy of its goal
for another year, toning down expectations for policy tightening
in 2018.
    The U.S. central bank's comments supported Asian shares,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 gaining 0.5 percent.
    Malaysian shares led the gains in Southeast Asia,
with a 0.9 percent jump to an over eight-week high, buoyed by
financials.
    The World Bank raised its 2017 growth estimate for
Malaysia's economy to 5.8 percent, which would be the biggest
annual expansion since 2014, buoyed by rising domestic demand
and an improved labour market. The lender had projected a growth
of 5.2 percent in October.
    Public Bank Bhd climbed 3.5 percent to a record,
while Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Bhd
gained 2.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
    Philippine shares rose as much as 0.4 percent to
their highest in over four weeks, after the Congress approved
late on Wednesday a tax reform bill President Rodrigo Duterte
needs to push ahead with his economic agenda.
    Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp and SM Prime
Holdings rose 1.6 percent and 2.5 percent,
respectively.
    The Philippine central bank is likely to leave its benchmark
interest rate steady at its meeting on Thursday as inflation
remains manageable, but a build-up in price pressures pointed to
monetary tightening in 2018, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

    Indonesian shares firmed 0.6 percent to a three-week
high, on course for a third straight session of gains, while the
index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.8
percent to a record.
    Conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT rose 2.2
percent while cement manufacturer Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa
Tbk PT gained 5.7 percent.
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares succumbed to
profit-taking after four straight winning sessions. The index
fell 0.9 percent, marking its biggest intraday percentage drop
in over a week.
    Banking stocks contributed more than half the declines on
the index, with top lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, DBS Group and United Overseas Bank Ltd
 posting losses in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.9
percent.        
    Thai stocks gained as much as 0.5 percent, hitting a
two-week high.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0412 GMT
    
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3438.45   3468.77         -0.87
 Bangkok            1712.56   1706.93         0.33
 Manila             8376.32   8359.61         0.20
 Jakarta            6082.268  6054.604        0.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1753.87   1737.66         0.93
 Ho Chi Minh        926.8     924.4           0.26
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore          3438.45   2880.76         19.36
 Bangkok            1712.56   1542.94         10.99
 Manila             8376.32   6840.64         22.45
 Jakarta            6082.268  5296.711        14.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1753.87   1641.73         6.83
 Ho Chi Minh        926.8     664.87          39.40
 

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.