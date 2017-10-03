FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain after Wall Street hits record; S'pore down
October 3, 2017 / 4:36 AM / in 17 days

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain after Wall Street hits record; S'pore down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
higher on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a record high overnight,
while losses in financials and energy shares dragged down the
Singapore index.
    U.S. stocks started the fourth quarter on a strong note on
Monday, with all three major indexes hitting record high closes
as data pointed to underlying strength in the economy.
    A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity surged to a near
13-1/2-year high in September.
    Thailand shares edged up to a near 24-year high,
extending gains from the previous session. 
    Siam Cement Pcl and PTT Pcl rose 1.2
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
    The drop in sentiment on key indicators from PMI on Europe
and U.S is not as bad as analysts estimated, said Rakpong
Chaisuparakul, an analyst with Bangkok-based KGI Thailand.  
    "So, the Thai stock market could possibly extend the buying
we saw yesterday," he said. 
     "But, I expect more volatility. So, the view is cautiously
positive." 
    Meanwhile, Malaysian stock market edged up 0.1
percent and was on track to snap 10 sessions of decline, its
longest losing streak since May 2010. 
    Blue chip Genting Malaysia added 2.8 percent, its
biggest jump in over a month, while Axiata Group rose
0.3 percent. 
    Philippine shares gained 0.5 percent on financial and
industrial stocks. Market heavyweight SM Investments Corp
 was up 1 percent, while BDO Unibank rose as
much as 2.3 percent to a record high.
    Indonesia stock market edged higher, helped by
consumer staples. Unilever Indonesia rose 1.2 percent 
while mining contractor United Tractors climbed 2.4
percent. 
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
gained about 0.4 percent.
    Singapore shares shed 0.6 percent with United
Overseas Bank Ltd and Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp
Ltd slipping 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent,
respectively. Oil rig builder Keppel Corporation Ltd
fell 1.4 percent.
    Oil edged lower on Tuesday, declining for a second day and
sapping more strength from a third-quarter rally, amid signs
that a global glut in crude may not be clearing as quickly as
bulls had hoped.
    
For Asian Companies click;
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0400 GMT
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3242.12       3262.1       -0.61
  Bangkok          1689.35       1688.64      0.04
  Manila           8298.14       8256.28      0.51
  Jakarta          5927.835      5914.03      0.23
  Kuala Lumpur     1757.22       1754.78      0.14
  Ho Chi Minh      803.86        802.23       0.20
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3242.12       2880.76      12.54
  Bangkok          1689.35       1542.94      9.49
  Manila           8298.14       6840.64      21.31
  Jakarta          5927.835      5296.711     11.92
  Kuala Lumpur     1757.22       1641.73      7.03
  Ho Chi Minh      803.86        664.87       20.90
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Additional reporting by Chandini
Monnappa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

