SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as trade optimism lifts sentiment

* Trade talks scheduled for Thursday, Friday in Washington * Vietnam stocks set to post six sessions of gains in seven By Shreya Mariam Job Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets climbed on Tuesday, lifted by optimism that the United States and China might be inching towards a deal to resolve their nearly year-long trade dispute, while Philippines bucked the trend to edge lower. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington on Thursday and Friday to continue trade negotiations with the United States, the commerce ministry in Beijing said. Driven by materials stocks, the Malaysian benchmark index extended gains to a second session, with Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd rising as much as 3.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Vietnam shares were boosted by real estate stocks, as Vinhomes JSC gained up to 4.4 percent, while Vingroup JSC firmed 1.2 percent. Indonesian stocks pared previous session's upbeat gains to edge 0.3 percent higher. Energy and financial shares were the biggest boost, with Bank Maybank Indonesia surging as much as 24.8 percent, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose up to 2.6 percent. Philippine stocks were the outlier in the regional market, with financials and industrials dragging the index. "The Philippine market right now is in search of a new catalyst given that the better domestic macro concerns have already been factored in from the up-move of the index from 7,400 to 8,100 points," said Rachelle C Cruz, analyst, AP Securities. "We are looking for better-than-expected earnings to propel the market ... but currently with no other catalyst in sight, some investors are already choosing to take profit," she added. Shares of BDO Unibank Inc dropped as much as 1.7 percent, while Ayala Corp slipped up to 1.4 percent. Singapore stocks traded relatively flat, while the Thai index was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As At 0411 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3268.53 3265.97 0.08 Bangkok 1635.71 1636.94 -0.08 Manila 7892.92 7910.58 -0.22 Jakarta 6515.575 6497.815 0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1703.27 1692.74 0.62 Ho Chi Minh 967.52 961.3 0.65 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3268.53 3068.76 6.51 Bangkok 1635.71 1563.88 4.59 Manila 7892.92 7,466.02 5.72 Jakarta 6515.575 6,194.50 5.18 Kuala Lumpur 1703.27 1690.58 0.75 Ho Chi Minh 967.52 892.54 8.40 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)