SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as U.S. growth concerns abate; Indonesia falls

* Indonesia falls more than 1 percent * Philippines on track for third straight session of gains April 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Monday as a string of strong U.S. corporate earnings coupled with robust economic data boosted risk sentiment, while Indonesia fell more than 1 percent after sharp gains last week. Positive quarterly results from industrials stocks and glowing U.S. retail sales data on Friday assuaged concerns about the health of the world's largest economy, driving a rally on Wall Street. The risk-on sentiment also spread across Southeast Asia, with Malaysian shares climbing 0.5 percent, leading the gainers in the region. Malaysian index heavyweights Malayan Banking Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd rose as much as 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. "No doubt, reasons for a sanguine market tone are plentiful: a firming of U.S. and Chinese growth, hopes of a trade deal, an unabashedly dovish Fed, a loosening of the Chinese credit spigots and even an elevated possibility of a softer Brexit," said Mizuho Bank in a client note. Southeast Asian equities have rebounded strongly this year after recording hefty losses in 2018 due to a dovish turn of the U.S. Federal Reserve and China's pledge to support its economy. However, Indonesian shares dropped 1.3 percent after gaining 1.6 percent last week on expectations of incumbent leader Joko Widodo's return to power for second five-year term. Unilever Indonesia and Astra International were top drags on the index, falling about 1.9 percent each. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 1.4 percent. Thai shares climbed 0.3 percent, boosted mostly by energy and financial sectors, ahead of the country's trade data for March due later in the day. A Reuters poll showed Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports in March to have fallen 3 percent. PTT and PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Philippines shares were on track for their third straight session of gains, rising as much as 0.3 percent. Industrials sector was the biggest boost to the index, with SM Investments Corp and JG Summit Holdings Inc gaining as much as 1 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3354.65 3347.58 0.21 Bangkok 1681.09 1674.1 0.42 Manila 7843.96 7835.15 0.11 Jakarta 6427.594 6507.221 -1.22 Kuala Lumpur 1629.78 1622.07 0.48 Ho Chi Minh 962.37 966.21 -0.40 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3354.65 3068.76 9.32 Bangkok 1681.09 1563.88 7.49 Manila 7843.96 7,466.02 5.06 Jakarta 6427.594 6,194.50 3.76 Kuala Lumpur 1629.78 1690.58 -3.60 Ho Chi Minh 962.37 892.54 7.82 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)