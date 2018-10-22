FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 3:58 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on Chinese stimulus hope

Rashmi Ashok

4 Min Read

    * Most gain tracking Chinese stocks
    * Indonesia edges up ahead of central bank meeting
    * Malaysia bucks trend to trade lower

    By Rashmi Ashok
    Oct 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
higher on Monday, tracking broader Asian shares, as Chinese
stocks extended gains from the previous session after Beijing's
pledge to support the economy and tackle market volatility.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan
 pared early losses to edge up 0.2 percent.

    Blue-chips in Shanghai climbed 3.5 percent in
early trade, after China's top regulators came out to calm down
the market following release of its GDP data, which boosted
investor sentiment.
    "Asian markets may still tread carefully today, awaiting
further cues from China to see if Friday's equity rally can be
sustained," OCBC analysts said in a note.
    Indonesian shares were up 0.1 percent boosted by
telecom and banking stocks, with PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
 adding 0.8 percent and lender PT Bank Mayapada
Internasional Tbk jumped 6.8 percent.
    Meanwhile, Indonesia's central bank is set to hold its
policy meeting and is expected to hold its key interest rate on
Tuesday as the rupiah has been stable over the past two weeks, a
Reuters poll showed.
    Bank Indonesia (BI) has hiked its benchmark by 150 basis
points (bps) since mid-May to help prop up the fragile rupiah.
    Singapore stocks edged up 0.4 percent, with
industrial holding company Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd
 up 2.5 percent while media and publishing house
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd added 1.9 percent.
    Philippine stocks traded 0.9 percent higher, with
gains in banking shares offsetting losses in telecom and energy
stocks. Conglomerate Ayala Corp added 1.7 percent and
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co edged up 0.8 percent.
    Malaysian stocks bucked the trend to trade lower,
weighed down by telecom operator Telekom Malaysia Berhad
 which shed 3.7 percent, while sector heavyweight
Axiata Group Berhad lost 2.2 percent.
    Malaysian equities last week saw a sell-off of international
funds for a third consecutive week, although at a slower pace,
MIDF Research said in a note. 
    Thai shares fell 0.4 percent following disappointing trade 
data for September.
    Its customs-cleared annual exports defied analyst
expectations, dropping for the first time in 19 months, which
the commerce ministry attributed to a high comparative base and
the Sino-U.S. trade war. 
    Exports, which act as a driver for Thai growth, fell 5.2
percent from a year earlier, compared to the median forecast for
a 6.05 percent rise, according to a Reuters poll. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0349 GMT
  
  Market           Current       Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore        3074.08       3062.51         0.38
  Bangkok          1660.7        1667.91         -0.43
  Manila           7216.01       7151.52         0.90
  Jakarta          5843.546      5837.291        0.11
  Kuala Lumpur     1724.73       1732.14         -0.43
  Ho Chi Minh      960.38        958.36          0.21
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market           Current       End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore        3074.08       3402.92         -9.66
  Bangkok          1660.7        1753.71         -5.30
  Manila           7216.01       8558.42         -15.69
  Jakarta          5843.546      6355.654        -8.06
  Kuala Lumpur     1724.73       1796.81         -4.01
  Ho Chi Minh      960.38        984.24          -2.42
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Sunil Nair)
