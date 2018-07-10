FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 4:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on global cues; S'pore, Indonesia extend rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan rise 
    * Philippines set to snap three sessions of losses
    * Singapore, Indonesia gain more than 1 percent each

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    July 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
climbed on Tuesday, with Singapore and Indonesia extending their
rally, as U.S. stocks  gained overnight on hopes of strong
corporate earnings, boosting positive sentiment across Asia.
    Asian shares outside Japan climbed for a
third straight session, as bank shares boosted Wall Street on
Monday, although trade tensions between the United States and
China continued to linger.
    "Trade war risks were somewhat side-lined as U.S. equities
finished higher led by financials and industrial stocks on
higher earnings expectations", Mizuho Bank said in a note.
     Wall Street's big banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells
Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc, are scheduled to
report results on Friday.
    Singapore shares rose as much as 1.3 percent, boosted
by gains in financials such as DBS Group Holdings,
which jumped 3 percent, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, which gained over 2 percent.
    Philippine stocks edged 0.2 percent higher and were
set to snap three sessions of losses, as telecom company PLDT
Inc gained 1.9 percent as its New York-listed
depositary receipts rose nearly 1 percent overnight.
    The country's trade deficit widened in May to a five-month
high as exports fell while imports continued to grow at a slower
annual pace, official data showed.
    Malaysian stocks rose 0.5 percent, with Telekom
Malaysia Bhd up as much as 3 percent, while maritime
solutions provider MISC Bhd gained 2.7 percent.
    The Indonesian index rose as much as 1.4 percent,
building on the previous session's 2 percent gain. Astra
International climbed 2.8 percent, and Indiah Kiat
Pulp & Paper rose 6 percent.
    Meanwhile, Thai shares shed 0.2 percent, with
industrials among top percentage losers. Airports of Thailand
 fell as much as 2.6 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0440 GMT
    
                                              
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3272.34   3228.82         1.35
 Bangkok            1622.34   1622.96         -0.04
 Manila             7196.46   7186.62         0.14
 Jakarta            5862.935  5807.375        0.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1680.25   1672.63         0.46
 Ho Chi Minh        919.73    915.12          0.50
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3272.34   3402.92         -3.84
 Bangkok            1622.34   1753.71         -7.49
 Manila             7196.46   8558.42         -15.91
 Jakarta            5862.935  6355.654        -7.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1680.25   1796.81         -6.49
 Ho Chi Minh        919.73    984.24          -6.55
 
 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
