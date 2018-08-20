SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on optimism ahead of U.S.-China trade talks

* Singapore snaps 6-session losing streak * Thai shares headed for 3rd straight session of gains * Indonesia sees best session in two weeks Aug 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday ahead of the Sino-U.S. trade talks due later in the week, with Indonesia climbing more than 1 percent on broad-based buying. China and the United States are set to hold lower-level trade talks on Wednesday, offering hope that they might resolve an escalating tariff war that threatens to engulf all trade between the world's two largest economies. "Even if nothing conclusive may be achieved this week, there could be an implicit promise of a ceasefire with no escalation in the interim," Mizuho Bank said in a note. The Jakarta index started the week on a strong note, rising as much as 1.6 percent, after a long weekend. Financial markets in Indonesia were closed on Friday for a national holiday. Consumer products maker Astra International, up 2.5 percent, led the gains while communications service provider Telekomunikasi Indonesia added 1.2 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up 2 percent. "Most of the negatives have been already baked into the cake. What the market needed was some kind of a relief," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. It has come in the form of trade talks, Shim added. Thai stocks were trading 0.5 percent higher, helped by gains in energy stocks, and were set to end firmer for a third straight session. Oil and gas producer PTT rose nearly over 1 percent. Thailand's economy grew at a slower pace in April-June than in the previous quarter, but in line with forecast, with data showing the economy expanded 1 percent over the previous three months on a seasonally adjusted basis. Financials and industrials were among the top gainers, with Siam Commercial Bank and Airports of Thailand adding more than 1 percent. Meanwhile, Singapore was marginally up on financials. The city-state's top lender DBS Group Holdings gained 0.5 percent while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.8 percent. However, Philippines shares edged lower as losses in financials offset gains in real estate stocks. Index heavyweights Ayala Corp and Ayala Land were down 3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0414 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3217.06 3209.44 0.24 Bangkok 1698.92 1690.04 0.53 Manila 7562.98 7583.52 -0.27 Jakarta 5873.97 5783.798 1.56 Kuala Lumpur 1788.4 1783.47 0.28 Ho Chi Minh 970.55 968.88 0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3217.06 3402.92 -5.46 Bangkok 1698.92 1753.71 -3.12 Manila 7562.98 8558.42 -11.63 Jakarta 5873.97 6355.654 -7.58 Kuala Lumpur 1788.4 1796.81 -0.47 Ho Chi Minh 970.55 984.24 -1.39 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru)