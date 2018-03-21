SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippines drops further to 6-mth low

* Philippine shares drop 1 pct; slip below 8,000 level * Indonesia set to break 6-session losing streak * Vietnam on course for eighth straight winning session * Focus on Fed's rate decision, outlook By Aaron Saldanha March 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets recovered on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision and outlook, while the Philippines extended its losses to hit the lowest in more than six months. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates at its two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday, with the focus mainly on Chairman Jerome Powell's commentary the next day, which may provide hints on the number of rate increases for the rest of the year. Most investors have already adjusted their positions into fixed income assets, said Rachelle Cruz, the head of research at AP Securities in the Philippines. Broader Asian shares outside Japan firmed 0.4 percent. Singapore shares inched 0.2 percent higher, led by financials. United Overseas Bank Ltd contributed the most to the benchmark, rising 1.2 percent. Indonesian shares gained 0.6 percent, helped by consumer staples and materials, and was on track to break a six-session losing streak. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks also firmed 0.6 percent. Malaysian shares gained 0.3 percent, as financials and consumer staples rose. DiGi.Com Bhd gained as much as 2.4 percent. Vietnam shares rose 0.8 percent and were on track for an eighth straight winning session on strength in real estate stocks and financials. Philippine shares were the region's only losers, retreating 1 percent. Financials and industrials weighed the most on the benchmark, which fell below the 8,000 mark to the lowest since early September. BDO Unibank Inc fell as much as 4.4 percent, the steepest intraday percentage drop since September 2016. The Philippine central bank's reticence to raise rates puts the country at a significant disadvantage if the peso weakens after a potential rate raise by the Fed, analysts say. "Companies suffering in terms of margins would be consumer companies as a lot of their products are imported from other countries," said AP Securities' Cruz. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0357 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3520.16 3513.31 0.19 Bangkok 1806.39 1799.84 0.36 Manila 7981.51 8059.6 -0.97 Jakarta 6279.487 6243.577 0.58 Kuala Lumpur 1861.22 1856.39 0.26 Ho Chi Minh 1168.6 1159.39 0.79 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3520.16 3402.92 3.45 Bangkok 1806.39 1753.71 3.00 Manila 7981.51 8558.42 -6.74 Jakarta 6279.487 6355.654 -1.20 Kuala Lumpur 1861.22 1796.81 3.58 Ho Chi Minh 1168.6 984.24 18.73 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Saif Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)