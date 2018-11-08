SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippines extends losses as GDP growth slows

* Philippines slumps as Q3 GDP growth slows, misses forecast * Wall Street rallies after U.S. midterms, boosting Asian shares * Indonesian shares hit 2-month high By Nikhil Subba Nov 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, as Wall Street rallied after U.S. midterm elections, boosting Asian equities, while the Philippines deepened its slump after data showed that economic growth slowed in the third quarter. Wall Street's main indexes rose more than 2 percent overnight, while Asian stocks climbed to a one-month peak, as Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and President Donald Trump's Republican party expanded its Senate majority, indicating the likelihood of a political gridlock in Washington. "President Trump will have a lot more negotiations to do to in terms of rolling out his infrastructure development, additional tax cuts... and the market is taking that as a relief factor," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Investors are also looking ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later on Thursday. The Fed, however, is not expected to hike interest rates until its next gathering in December. The Fed has tightened monetary policy three times in 2018. Singapore shares rose as much as 1.1 percent, with industrials and financials leading the gains. Lender DBS Group Holdings climbed nearly 2 percent while industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings rose 1.7 percent to a three-week high. Indonesian shares rose as much as 1 percent to their highest in two months on the back of gains in utilities. Malaysian shares rose 0.7 percent to a two-week high, boosted by wins in industrials. The Philippines stock index declined as much as 1.2 percent to a two-week low and was on track for its third straight losing session. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.1 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, below the 6.3 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll and slower than the previous quarter's upwardly revised 6.2 percent growth. Philippines' economic planning secretary said the third-quarter growth numbers make reaching 2018 growth target challenging. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0412 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3093.48 3065.36 0.92 Bangkok 1686.8 1675.33 0.68 Manila 7006.54 7033.93 -0.39 Jakarta 5969.347 5939.886 0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1720.76 1714.88 0.34 Ho Chi Minh 928.11 922.16 0.65 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3093.48 3402.92 -9.09 Bangkok 1686.8 1753.71 -3.82 Manila 7006.54 8558.42 -18.13 Jakarta 5969.347 6355.654 -6.08 Kuala Lumpur 1720.76 1796.81 -4.23 Ho Chi Minh 928.11 984.24 -5.70 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)