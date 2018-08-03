SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippines up for 4th straight week

* U.S jobs report awaited * Singapore shares down 1.8 percent on week By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi Aug 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, with the Philippines rising for a fourth straight week, but gains were capped ahead of a U.S. jobs report which could provide cues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Sentiment in broader Asia was muted, with Asian shares ex-Japan trading flat after Beijing vowed on Thursday to retaliate to the threat of higher tariffs from the United States on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Philippine shares ended 0.8 percent higher, led by financials. The index is up more than 1.5 percent for the week. Ayala Corp, up 2 percent, was the top contributor, while Metropolitan Bank And Trust Co added 3.7 percent. Thai shares ended 0.2 percent higher, with the index extending gains to a fifth straight week. Financials and real estate stocks outperformed after data showed Thailand's consumer sentiment rose in July from a month earlier. Malaysian shares inched up, with gains in industrials and energy stocks outweighing losses in telecom. The index is up for a fourth consecutive week. Malaysia's exports grew 7.6 percent in June, missing the 11.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, with export growth slowing sharply from a surge in April. "In upcoming month, we foresee Malaysia’s exports to remain positive on the back of zero-rated GST, tax holiday period and stable retail fuel price," MIDF Research said in a note. Among losers, Singapore dropped the most, with the index closing 1.8 percent lower for the week. Lender DBS Group Holdings was the biggest drag on the benchmark for a second straight session after reporting a second-quarter profit on Thursday which fell short of expectations. Indonesian shares shed 0.1 percent, hurt by losses in consumer discretionary and telecom stocks. Indonesia's central bank forecast second-quarter economic growth at 5.15 percent, with the governor saying that pace, combined with low inflation showed that "the national economy is running under its capacity". Indonesia's annual inflation rate edged up in July due to rising food prices, data released on Wednesday showed, but was slightly below expectations. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3265.73 3286.32 -0.63 Bangkok 1712.09 1708.28 0.22 Manila 7819.39 7759.55 0.77 Jakarta 6007.538 6011.723 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1780.09 1778.13 0.11 Ho Chi Minh 959.6 953.55 0.63 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3265.73 3402.92 -4.03 Bangkok 1712.09 1753.71 -2.37 Manila 7819.39 8558.42 -8.64 Jakarta 6007.538 6355.654 -5.48 Kuala Lumpur 1780.09 1796.81 -0.93 Ho Chi Minh 959.6 984.24 -2.50 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)