August 3, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippines up for 4th straight week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * U.S jobs report awaited
    * Singapore shares down 1.8 percent on week 

    By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi
    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Friday, with the Philippines rising for a fourth
straight week, but gains were capped ahead of a U.S. jobs report
which could provide cues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest
rate hikes.
    Sentiment in broader Asia was muted, with Asian shares
ex-Japan trading flat after Beijing vowed on
Thursday to retaliate to the threat of higher tariffs from the
United States on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

    Philippine shares ended 0.8 percent higher, led by
financials. The index is up more than 1.5 percent for the week. 
    Ayala Corp, up 2 percent, was the top contributor,
while Metropolitan Bank And Trust Co added 3.7 percent.
    Thai shares ended 0.2 percent higher, with the index
extending gains to a fifth straight week.
    Financials and real estate stocks outperformed after data
showed Thailand's consumer sentiment rose in July from a month
earlier.
    Malaysian shares inched up, with gains in
industrials and energy stocks outweighing losses in telecom. The
index is up for a fourth consecutive week.  
    Malaysia's exports grew 7.6 percent in June, missing the
11.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, with export growth
slowing sharply from a surge in April.
    "In upcoming month, we foresee Malaysia’s exports to remain
positive on the back of zero-rated GST, tax holiday period and
stable retail fuel price," MIDF Research said in a note.
    Among losers, Singapore dropped the most, with the
index closing 1.8 percent lower for the week.
    Lender DBS Group Holdings was the biggest drag on
the benchmark for a second straight session after reporting a
second-quarter profit on Thursday which fell short of
expectations.
    Indonesian shares shed 0.1 percent, hurt by losses
in consumer discretionary and telecom stocks.
    Indonesia's central bank forecast second-quarter economic
growth at 5.15 percent, with the governor saying that pace,
combined with low inflation showed that "the national economy is
running under its capacity".
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate edged up in July due to
rising food prices, data released on Wednesday showed, but was
slightly below expectations.
    

For Asian Companies click; 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 

  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3265.73      3286.32     -0.63
  Bangkok         1712.09      1708.28     0.22
  Manila          7819.39      7759.55     0.77
  Jakarta         6007.538     6011.723    -0.07
  Kuala Lumpur    1780.09      1778.13     0.11
 Ho Chi Minh      959.6        953.55      0.63
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3265.73      3402.92     -4.03
  Bangkok         1712.09      1753.71     -2.37
  Manila          7819.39      8558.42     -8.64
  Jakarta         6007.538     6355.654    -5.48
  Kuala Lumpur    1780.09      1796.81     -0.93
  Ho Chi Minh     959.6        984.24      -2.50
 


 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)
