SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Singapore hits over 2-month high
October 16, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 5 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Singapore hits over 2-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Hanna Paul
    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets broadly
ended higher on Monday, with Singapore hitting an over two-month
high, reflecting strength in global equities after upbeat
Chinese data.
    Asian shares rallied to a decade-high after figures showed
China's producer prices beat market expectations, while
Singapore shares extended gains for a third session on
better-than-expected economic growth in the July-September
quarter.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose for a fifth straight session to its highest
since late 2007.
    The trade-reliant economy's September export data is due on
Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a fifth consecutive
month of rise in non-oil domestic exports.
    "Singapore reported very strong economic growth, and overall
sentiment in the global economy is at a sustainable pace,
attributed to the inflation on the U.S. side," said Colin Tan,
an analyst from KGI Securities.
    In the United States, soaring gasoline prices helped
consumer prices in September grow the most in eight months, but
underlying inflation remained muted.
    In Southeast Asia, Indonesian stocks ended 0.4
percent higher after data showed that the region's largest
economy posted a trade surplus, higher than what was recorded in
August.
    Thai stocks rose 0.9 percent to a fresh 24-year
high, with energy and financial stocks driving gains.
    Malaysia's benchmark index was flat at the end of
trade as gains in utilities were offset by losses in financials.
    Vietnam shares reversed course to end 0.2 percent
lower, after earlier jumping to levels unseen in nearly a
decade. The index snapped six consecutive sessions of gains.
    Vietnam's state investor plans to sell a 3.33 percent stake
in Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk), the biggest
listed firm by market value, and one of the few state assets to
attract significant interest from foreign investors.

    The Philippine stock exchange was closed due to a
transport strike. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

  Change on the day                                        
  Market              Current      Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           3323.06      3319.11         0.12
  Bangkok             1726.67      1712.48         0.83
  Jakarta             5949.701     5924.124        0.43
  Kuala Lumpur        1754.37      1755.32         -0.05
  Ho Chi Minh         819.43       820.95          -0.19
                                                   
  Change on year                                   
  Market              Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore           3323.06      2880.76         15.35
  Bangkok             1726.67      1542.94         11.91
  Jakarta             5949.701     5296.711        12.33
  Kuala Lumpur        1754.37      1641.73         6.86
  Ho Chi Minh         819.43       664.87          23.2
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
