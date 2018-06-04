FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 5:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Singapore, Indonesia up nearly 1 percent

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Indonesia May annual inflation rate at 3.41 percent
    * Philippines down nearly 1 pct

    By Mensholong Lepcha
    June 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Monday, with Singapore gaining nearly 1 percent as upbeat
sentiment following positive U.S. jobs data pushed global
equities higher.
    Asia ex-Japan shares rose 1 percent to their
highest level since May 17. 
    Data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth accelerated in
May and unemployment rate dropped to an 18-year low.
    "We are following the bullish sentiment on Friday on U.S.
after job data," said Linus Loo, Head of research at Lim & Tan
Securities.
    "Because we (South-east Asia) are export-driven, especially
Singapore, we tend to track the U.S.," he added. 
    Singapore shares rose 0.9 percent in early trade.
Financials drove gains, as heavyweights DBS Group Holdings
 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gained 1.2
percent each.
    Indonesian shares rose 0.8 percent led by financials
and telecommunication stocks. 
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate in May was 3.41 percent,
slightly below the median forecast of 3.28 percent in a Reuters
poll, data from the statistics bureau showed on
Monday.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose about 1.3 percent.
    Vietnam stocks rose as much as 0.9 percent, as
materials and industrials extended gains from last week. Vietjet
Aviation climbed nearly 7 percent while Vietcombank
 rose as much as 2.5 percent.
    Meanwhile, Philippine shares fell 0.9 percent,
dragged lower by industrial on caution ahead of inflation data
due on Tuesday. 
     Philippine inflation likely accelerated for the fifth
straight month in May, a Reuters poll showed, but analysts were
divided over when the central bank will again raise interest
rates.
    Aboitiz Equity Ventures slumped 3.8 percent while
SM Investments Corp fell 2.7 percent.
    Malaysian and Thai shares were largely
unchanged in early trade.
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0425 GMT:
    
  Change on day                                               
  Market                Current    Previous close    Pct Move
  Singapore             3458.31    3427.51           0.90
  Bangkok               1719.09    1719.82           -0.04
  Manila                7575.5     7630.26           -0.72
  Jakarta               6021.053   5983.587          0.63
  Kuala Lumpur          1756.13    1756.38           -0.01
  Ho Chi Minh           1004.77    992.87            1.20
                                                     
  Change on year                                     
  Market                Current    End 2017          Pct Move
  Singapore             3458.31    3402.92           1.63
  Bangkok               1719.09    1753.71           -1.97
  Manila                7575.5     8558.42           -11.48
  Jakarta               6021.053   6355.654          -5.26
  Kuala Lumpur          1756.13    1796.81           -2.26
  Ho Chi Minh           1004.77    984.24            2.09
                                                              
 


 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha, additional reporting by Aaron
Saldanha; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
