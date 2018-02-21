FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Singapore up over 1 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore up 1.1 pct as banks lead
    * Vietnam surges 2.6 pct
    * Philippine shares snap 5 sessions of gains

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
in positive territory on Wednesday, with Singapore recording its
best close since early February led by financials.
     Asian peers gained while the dollar advanced as traders'
near-term focus shifted to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's
last policy meeting for hints on the future pace of U.S.
monetary tightening.
    Asia shares ex-Japan rose as much as 0.9
percent to an over two-week high.
    Singapore shares climbed 1.1 percent, with top bank
DBS Group Holdings rising 2.8 percent to a record
close.
    Peers United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation gained 1.4 percent and 1.3 
percent, respectively.
    Electronics services provider Venture Corporation Ltd
 surged 3.6 percent to its highest close since early
2000.
    The city-state's headline inflation rate in January was
likely unchanged from a month earlier, while the annual core
inflation rate rose slightly, a Reuters poll showed on
Wednesday. The data is due Friday at 0500 GMT.
    Vietnam shares resumed trade on a strong note after a
five-day holiday, surging 2.6 percent to their best close since
Feb. 2.
    Vinamilk was the top contributor, up 5 percent in
its biggest jump since Nov. 13.
    Vietnam is the best performer in the region so far this
year, having risen 10.5 percent. 
    Malaysian shares ended marginally higher, its sixth
session on top out of seven, while Indonesia shares were
0.3 percent lower.
    Philippine shares broke a five-session winning streak
and finished 1.3 percent lower with broad-based losses.
    Ayala Land and SM Investments were the
biggest drags, falling 2.2 percent and 1.4 percent,
respectively.
    Universal Robina Corp dropped 2.9 percent ahead of
its quarterly results to settle at its lowest since
mid-December.
    Thai shares ended flat, with gains in oil and gas
giant PTT Pcl marginally outweighing losses in most
other sectors.
    PTT surged 6.5 percent to its all-time best close after
reporting a 43 percent rise in full-year net profit.

        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                               
 Market             Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3516.23  3476.53         1.14
 Bangkok            1801.16  1801.02         0.01
 Manila             8613.65  8722.7          -1.25
 Jakarta            6643.4   6662.876        -0.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1858.17  1855.99         0.12
 Ho Chi Minh        1087.15  1059.73         2.59
                                             
 Change on year                              
 Market             Current  End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3516.23  3402.92         3.33
 Bangkok            1801.16  1753.71         2.71
 Manila             8613.65  8558.42         0.65
 Jakarta            6643.4   6355.654        4.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1858.17  1796.81         3.41
 Ho Chi Minh        1087.15  984.24          10.46
 
    

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
