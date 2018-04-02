FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Vietnam closes at all-time peak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Vietnam jumps nearly 2 pct to record close
    * Malaysian shares only losers in region
    * Asian shares ex-Japan edge higher

    By Aaron Saldanha
    April 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam shares ended at an all-time high
on Monday, while most other Southeast Asian markets posted gains
as broader Asian stocks climbed on the first trading day of the
quarter.
    Vietnam stocks rose 1.9 percent to close at an
all-time high of 1,196.61, helped by financials and real estate
stocks.
    Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam
 and real estate firm Vingroup JSC climbed 5
percent each, with Vingroup setting a fresh closing record.
    Vietnam's steep 21.6 percent rise this year, building on
last year's 48 percent gain, has made it Asia's most expensive
market in price-to-earnings terms.
    Philippine shares recovered from early losses,
closing up 0.8 percent, on strength in industrials, as trading
resumed after the holidays on Thursday and Friday.
    Financial stocks fell after a rights issue of Bank of the
Philippine Islands was priced at a 23.5 percent
discount to the stock's close on Wednesday. The stock ended 1.7
percent lower in the session.
    However, the Philippine market turnover was weak as
investors and traders continue to return from the Easter break,
said Luis Limlingan, managing director, Regina Capital
Development Corp.
    Thai shares gained about 0.3 percent as PTT Global
Chemical PCL rose 2.1 percent and Kasikornbank
 ended 1.4 percent higher. 
    Thailand's annual headline inflation rate picked up in
March, but missed forecasts and was below the central bank's
target range, giving policymakers leeway to keep monetary policy
loose to help economic growth.
    Singapore shares edged 0.1 percent higher on real estate and
industrials, with Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd
climbing 0.9 percent.
    Indonesian shares also rose, boosted by consumer
staples and consumer discretionary stocks. 
    Data showed Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated in
March compared with a month earlier, but remained well within
the central bank's target range.    
    Astra International Tbk PT climbed 3.4 percent,
while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) rose 1.9
percent.
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
gained 1.4 percent.
    Meanwhile, Malaysian shares slipped 0.3 percent on
losses in telecom stocks and financials, with Malayan Banking
Bhd shedding 0.8 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market                 Current      Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore              3430.76      3427.97         0.08
  Bangkok                1782.28      1776.26         0.34
  Manila                 8039.45      7979.83         0.75
  Jakarta                6240.571     6188.987        0.83
  Kuala Lumpur           1858.35      1863.46         -0.27
 Ho Chi Minh             1196.61      1174.46         1.89
                                                      
  Change so far in 2018                               
  Market                 Current      End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore              3430.76      3402.92         0.82
  Bangkok                1782.28      1753.71         1.63
  Manila                 8039.45      8558.42         -6.06
  Jakarta                6240.571     6355.654        -1.81
  Kuala Lumpur           1858.35      1796.81         3.42
  Ho Chi Minh            1196.61      984.24          21.58
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
