SE Asia Stocks-Most higher as trade talks plan soothes nerves

* Vietnam extends gains for sixth straight session * Philippine shares slip as approaching typhoon hits sentiment * Thai stocks set for best week since early Jan By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Sept 14 (Reuters) - Philippine shares slipped on Friday but other Southeast Asian stocks rose as China and the United States moved closer to negotiations that could end their tariff feud, while an interest rate hike in crisis-hit Turkey also soothed investors' nerves. Asian shares climbed higher after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of trade talks, even as U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration was "under no pressure to make a deal with China." MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.11 percent and on track for its best session since late August. Meanwhile, Turkey's central bank, in a rare show of independence, hiked its benchmark interest rate sharply, helping boost the lira and sentiment around emerging markets. Currency crises both in Argentina and Turkey have stoked fears of contagion over the past several weeks, battering emerging market stocks and currencies in India, South Africa and Indonesia. "The current move by the Turkish government to surprisingly hike interest rates bolstered and provided enough boost for regional markets", said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. MSCI's broad emerging market stock index which includes Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, gained 1.3 percent. Singaporean stocks rose 0.8 percent, extending gains to a third session. The bourse marked its biggest one-day gain in over two weeks. Lender DBS Group gained as much as 1.2 percent, while United Overseas Bank inched 0.6 percent higher. Bucking the trend, Philippine shares declined 0.7 percent, with the index falling for the seventh time in eight sessions. Thousands of Filipinos have begun evacuating the northern coast of the main island in preparation for a super typhoon. The storm, as well as the Philippine peso's steady descent in recent weeks to multi-year lows were affecting stock market sentiment on Friday, Asiasec's Cruz said. Jakarta's main stock index rose to a 10-day high led by telecom and consumer stocks. Telekom Indonesia climbed 1.2 percent and Astra International rose as much as 1.1 percent. Malaysian shares and Vietnamese stocks rose 0.6 percent each, with Vietnam extending gains to the sixth straight session. Thai shares climbed 0.4 percent to a two-week high following a legislation that raised the chances of an election by May 2019. Airports of Thailand and Kasikornbank gained around 1 percent each. For Asian companies click SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0438 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3153.84 3131.77 0.70 Bangkok 1723.98 1717.96 0.35 Manila 7465.25 7517.37 -0.69 Jakarta 5888.11 5858.274 0.51 Kuala Lumpur 1803.69 1792.6 0.62 Ho Chi Minh 993.32 987.95 0.54 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3153.84 3402.92 -7.32 Bangkok 1723.98 1753.71 -1.70 Manila 7465.25 8558.42 -12.77 Jakarta 5888.11 6355.654 -7.36 Kuala Lumpur 1803.69 1796.81 0.38 Ho Chi Minh 993.32 984.24 0.92 (Additional Reporting by Rashmi Ashok)