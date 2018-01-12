SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; China trade data lifts sentiment

* Thai shares hit record high * Vietnam extends gains, hits 10-yr high * Philippines posts sixth weekly gain By Sandhya Sampath Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, led by Thailand, tracking gains in broader Asia as strong Chinese trade data and optimism ahead of the U.S. corporate earnings season buoyed sentiment. Asian shares ex-Japan rose 0.8 percent following two sessions of declines, after data showed China's exports rose 10.8 percent in 2017.. Wall Street's three major stock indexes hit record highs overnight with earnings for S&P 500 companies expected to have increased by 11.8 percent in the recently-ended quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. "We are looking at a bullish outlook globally, in terms of economic growth," said Jose L. Vistan, research head at Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Thai shares closed 0.4 percent up, after hitting a record of 1,816.81, helped by gains in financials and utilities. Siam Commercial Bank PCL rose 2.6 percent while Gulf Energy Development PCL surged 9.3 percent to a record. The index ended the week 1 percent higher, its seventh straight weekly gain. The Philippine index pared early gains to end flat as a rise in real estate stocks was offset by a fall in consumer staples. It finished higher for a sixth straight week. "Given the strong growth globally, the Philippines stands out because we are projected to be the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, which is attracting a lot of attention from investors," Vistan added. Singapore shares snapped two sessions of losses and ended 0.2 percent higher as sentiment got a boost after data showed the city-state's on-year retail sales in November jumped the highest in nearly two years. Industrials and financials ended higher, with SATS Ltd , the top performer on the index, adding 2.9 percent. The benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on the week, marking its third straight weekly gain. Vietnam settled 0.2 percent higher, led by real estate stocks. Vingroup Joint Stock Company rose 5.4 percent. The index posted its fourth weekly gain, adding 3.7 percent. Meanwhile, Indonesian shares reversed course to end 0.3 percent lower, but finished the week marginally higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3520.56 3512.68 0.22 Bangkok 1810.19 1802.8 0.41 Manila 8814.62 8813.25 0.02 Jakarta 6370.065 6386.339 -0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1822.67 1816.88 0.32 Ho Chi Minh 1050.11 1048.17 0.19 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3520.56 3402.92 3.46 Bangkok 1810.19 1753.71 3.20 Manila 8814.62 8558.42 3.00 Jakarta 6370.065 6355.654 0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1822.67 1796.81 1.44 Ho Chi Minh 1050.11 984.24 6.69 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)