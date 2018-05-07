SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Malaysia down ahead of general elections

* Indonesia posts biggest gain in one week * Singapore falls to over 2-wk low * Malaysia slides more than 1 pct By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, in line with broader Asia, as a tame reading on wages muted possibilities the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase the pace of rate hikes, while Malaysia fell over 1 percent ahead of general elections later this week. The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed wages barely rose last month, which may ease concerns that inflation pressures are rapidly building up, likely keeping the Fed on a gradual path of monetary policy tightening. Asia shares ex-Japan were 0.5 percent higher. In Southeast Asia, Philippines edged up, largely led by real estate and telecommunication stocks. Property developer SM Prime Holdings gained as much as 1.9 percent, while Globe Telecom surged as much as 6.8 percent on higher quarterly profit. Jakarta's main index snapped two sessions of losses to rise 1.1 percent. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia was the top mover, climbing 2.1 percent. A Reuters poll showed the country's GDP expanded 5.18 percent in the first quarter, above the central bank's outlook of 5.1 percent. Malaysian shares extended losses to shed as much as 1.1 percent, to hit their lowest in one month. "The market is on the downside as we are headed for elections and money investors are trimming their investments from equities," said Nik-Ihsan, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng. The country will hold general elections on Wednesday. Singapore inched down to a more than two-week low, dragged lower by financials. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell as much 3.2 percent after the lender posted quarterly profits below estimates. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0353 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3542.68 3545.38 -0.08 Bangkok 1786.73 1779.87 0.39 Manila 7557.34 7546.19 0.15 Jakarta 5855.938 5792.345 1.10 Kuala Lumpur 1828.64 1841.83 -0.72 Ho Chi Minh 1030.3 1026.8 0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3542.68 3402.92 4.11 Bangkok 1786.73 1753.71 1.88 Manila 7557.34 8558.42 -11.70 Jakarta 5855.938 6355.654 -7.86 Kuala Lumpur 1828.64 1796.81 1.77 Ho Chi Minh 1030.3 984.24 4.68 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; additional reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)