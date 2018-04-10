SE Asia Stocks-Most inch higher as Xi soothes U.S.-China trade war worries

* U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rise more than 1 pct * Broader Asian shares recoup losses, gain 0.8 pct * Vietnam hits fresh all-time peak before erasing gains By Nicole Pinto April 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets crawled higher on Tuesday as Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to open the country's economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars, calming jitters over U.S.-China trade tensions. Xi also said China would raise the foreign ownership limit in the automobile sector "as soon as possible" and push previously announced measures to open the financial sector. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from early losses and climbed 0.8 percent. U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose more than 1 percent. "With his speech, Xi is offering a solution to the Sino-U.S. trade dispute," said Yang Hai, strategist at Kaiyuan Securities. "Xi's waving an olive branch, and the market is now waiting to see how the U.S. side will play the card in response." Vietnam shares climbed 0.6 percent to a fresh record before reversing course and trading lower. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.5 percent, helped by financials, with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT up over 1 percent. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.6 percent. Indonesian retail sales grew 1.5 percent in February from a year earlier, supported by sales of clothing, a central bank survey showed on Monday. Singapore shares rose 0.3 percent to an over two-week high, led by financials. Malaysian shares gained 0.4 percent and were on track to gain for a fourth consecutive session, underpinned by an over 9 percent gain in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd . Philippine shares climbed, reversing course after falling as much as 0.7 percent earlier in the session. "There is continued weakness in the Philippine peso and that has continued to pull down market sentiment", said Manny Cruz, analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. Thai shares were largely flat with Central Pattana Pcl up 3.2 percent to hit a near one-month high, while CP All Pcl shed 1.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0418 GMT Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3457.69 3449.96 0.22 Bangkok 1750.8 1751.27 -0.03 Manila 7979.01 7945.66 0.42 Jakarta 6276.351 6246.131 0.48 Kuala Lumpur 1853.38 1849.71 0.20 Ho Chi Minh 1201.5 1204.33 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3457.69 3402.92 1.61 Bangkok 1750.8 1753.71 -0.17 Manila 7979.01 8558.42 -6.77 Jakarta 6276.351 6355.654 -1.25 Kuala Lumpur 1853.38 1796.81 3.15 Ho Chi Minh 1201.5 984.24 22.07 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto, additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)