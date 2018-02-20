SE Asia Stocks-Most lower; Philippines snaps 4 sessions of gains

* Most lower as U.S. bond yields edge closer to recent 4-yr highs * Financials drag Philippines By Chris Thomas Feb 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in line with broader Asia on Tuesday, with a sell-off in financial stocks breaking the Philippines' four-session run of gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed as much as 0.7 percent after European equities broke a winning streak, with the U.S. markets closed Monday for a holiday. "The movement of regional markets today is a reaction to rising bond yields in the United States," said Lexter Azurin, a senior equity analyst at AB Capital. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, are edging towards the four-year highs reached last week. U.S. index futures were down 0.2 percent at 0338 GMT. "For the U.S. market, there will be a close eye on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting so we will probably get an indication from the Fed," added Azurin. Philippines' shares led the losses in Southeast Asia, falling as much as 0.8 percent. BDO Unibank Inc fell 2.8 percent in its sharpest drop in over a week, while Ayala Corp slipped 2.3 percent. Singapore declined as much as 0.7 percent, dragged by real estate and consumer staples stocks. The falls came after Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat hiked stamp duty on properties costing more than $760,000 and said he would raise the city-state's sales tax to 9 percent from 7 percent "sometime" between 2021 and 2025. Thai Beverage PCL dropped 2.9 percent to its lowest in more than a year, while City Developments Ltd fell as much as 2.4 percent. Broad-based losses drove Indonesian shares 0.7 percent lower. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT dropped as much as 1.4 percent, while Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT slipped 0.8 percent. Malaysian shares reversed early gains to slip marginally lower, while Thai shares edged higher. Vietnam was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3480.98 3487.88 -0.20 Bangkok 1810.58 1809.67 0.05 Manila 8675.54 8710.22 -0.40 Jakarta 6648.84 6689.287 -0.60 Kuala Lumpur 1856.28 1857.32 -0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3480.98 3402.92 2.29 Bangkok 1810.58 1753.71 3.24 Manila 8675.54 8558.42 1.37 Jakarta 6648.84 6355.654 4.61 Kuala Lumpur 1856.28 1796.81 3.31 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Eric Meijer)