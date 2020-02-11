SE Asia Stocks-Most markets climb as new virus cases fall, Singapore leads gains

* Singapore leads regional gainers * Philippine Dec trade deficit narrows to 6-month low * Vietnam rises on financials By Arundhati Dutta Feb 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, led by Singapore, as new cases of coronavirus in China fell and investors waited to see how quickly the country's factories could return to work. There were 2,478 new cases on the mainland on Monday, down from 3,062 on the previous day. The death toll, however, soared to 1,016. "The decline of confirmed and suspected cases in Hubei province showed China's lockdown may start to bear fruits," OCBC Treasury Research said in a note. The virus outbreak is expected to have a devastating impact on China's growth in the first quarter, pushing policymakers to adopt measures such as capital injection and tariff exemptions for materials used for epidemic control to support its economy. The Singaporean index gained as much as 1%, snapping two sessions of losses. Financial heavyweights DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank added up to 1% and 1.7%, respectively. The Indonesian benchmark rose, helped by consumer stocks. Conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk added up to 1.6%. The Malaysian index climbed as much as 0.8%. Genting Malaysia Bhd and Sime Darby Bhd gained more than 1% each. Bucking the trend, Philippine shares edged lower. Large caps SM Investments and Ayala Corp shed between 1% and 1.8%. Investors appeared to shrug off government data that showed trade deficit narrowing to a six-month low in December due to a surge in exports. Shares in Vietnam gained on financials, with the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam adding as much as 4.7%. Thai shares were little changed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0436 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3186.77 3163.15 0.75 Bangkok 1534.6 1535.24 -0.04 Manila 7423.68 7430.86 -0.10 Jakarta 5960.508 5952.083 0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1550.05 1542.8 0.47 Ho Chi Minh 934.11 930.73 0.36 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 3186.77 3222.83 -1.12 Bangkok 1534.6 1579.84 -2.86 Manila 7423.68 7,815.26 -5.01 Jakarta 5960.508 6,299.54 -5.38 Kuala Lumpur 1550.05 1588.76 -2.44 Ho Chi Minh 934.11 960.99 -2.80 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)