December 10, 2019 / 5:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall amid lingering doubts about fresh U.S. tariffs

Arundhati Dutta

    * China November inflation rises 4.5% y/y
    * Philippine markets cautious ahead of c. Bank meeting -
analyst
    * Thailand closed for a holiday

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets were in the
red on Tuesday, with Philippines falling for a second day, on
uncertainty around Dec. 15 deadline for fresh U.S. tariffs on
Chinese imports.
    Ahead of the tariffs on $156 billion worth of Chinese goods,
both China and the United States have made reconciliatory
remarks.
    While China has said it hoped to make a trade deal as soon
as possible, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is
doing well in hammering out an agreement with Beijing.
  
    "While recent statements from both the U.S. and Chinese
officials have suggested that some form of a trade deal is
possible, markets will be watching for more details, " Mizuho
Bank said in a note. 
    Philippine stocks fell nearly 0.4%, with conglomerate
SM Investments Corp shedding 0.6%. 
    AP Securities' analyst Rachelle Cruz said investors were
laying low ahead of a policy meeting by the Philippine central
bank on Dec. 12, though a 'no rate cut' scenario is expected
after strong inflation data earlier in the month. 
    Adding to caution was data from China, which showed producer
prices in November falling 1.4% from a year earlier, while the
consumer price index jumped 4.5%. 
    Vietnamese stocks snapped a two-session winning
streak, with real estate stocks being the biggest losers.
Vinhomes Joint Stock Company dropped 1.2%. 
    The Indonesian and Malaysian indexes were
little changed, while Thailand markets were closed for a
holiday.
    

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0508 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                   
 Change on the day                               
 Market                 Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3181.53  3179.82         0.05
 Manila                 7752.1   7779.8          -0.36
 Jakarta                6185.95  6193.791        -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur           1561.61  1562.71         -0.07
 Ho Chi Minh            962.75   966.06          -0.34
                                                 
 Change so far in 2019                           
 Market                 Current  End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3181.53  3068.76         3.67
 Bangkok                1552.96  1563.88         -0.7
 Manila                 7752.1   7,466.02        3.83
 Jakarta                6185.95  6,194.50        -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur           1561.61  1690.58         -7.63
 Ho Chi Minh            962.75   892.54          7.87
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
