April 22, 2020 / 4:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall as risk-off from oil rout persists

Nikhil Subba

    * Philippines hits lowest since April 6
    * Malaysia's March CPI falls 0.2% y/y
    * Singapore benchmark hits two-week low

    April 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
for a second session on Wednesday as the collapse of oil prices
earlier this week underscored supply glut worries and exposed
the severity of the damage to demand from the coronavirus
pandemic.
    The week so far has seen some of the most volatile days in
the history of oil trading, with prices for U.S. crude turning
negative, as inventories swelled and finding storage spaces
became difficult, prompting investors to digest that demand
worries could last for several months.
    "The tone from yesterday's sell-off will likely be carried
over to today, with expectations for a deep and lasting economic
downturn likely to dominate trading," analysts at ING said in a
note.
    The Philippine benchmark fell as much as 2.3% to its
lowest level since April 6, as consumer stocks weighed.
    Restaurant chain owner Jollibee Foods shed as much
as 3.8% and Robinsons Retail tumbled nearly 3%.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index declined 1.5% to hit
its lowest in two weeks.
    Keppel Corp tumbled as much as nearly 2%, while
Genting Singapore hit a two-week low.
    Malaysian stocks shed as much as 1.6% to touch its
lowest since April 14.
    CIMB Group slid as much as 3.6% to a low of over
two weeks, while IOI Corp fell 3.4% to its lowest
since March 26.
    Malaysia's consumer prices in March fell for the first time
in more than a year, declining 0.2% from a year earlier amid
lower transport costs, government data showed on Wednesday.

    Thai stocks shed as much as nearly 1%, with LH
Financial hitting a near two-week low and G J Steel
 falling around 16.7%.
    Meanwhile, Indonesia firmed as much as 0.9%.
Pelayaran Nelly rose about 34%, while Grand Kartech
 advanced 24.8%.
    The country's finance ministry said on Tuesday nearly 10
trillion rupiah ($644.33 million) was raised from a biweekly
Islamic bonds auction, above the indicative target of 7 trillion
rupiah.
    
  Change on the day                                       
  Market             Current      Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore          2515.6       2551.92         -1.42
  Bangkok            1233.78      1252.92         -1.53
  Manila             5511.07      5592.25         -1.45
  Jakarta            4525.268     4501.919        0.52
  Kuala Lumpur       1366.48      1381.73         -1.10
 Ho Chi Minh         760.63       766.84          -0.81
                                                  
  Change so far in                                
 2020                                             
  Market             Current      End 2019        Pct Move
  Singapore          2515.6       3222.83         -21.94
  Bangkok            1233.78      1579.84         -21.90
  Manila             5511.07      7,815.26        -29.48
  Jakarta            4525.268     6,299.54        -28.17
  Kuala Lumpur       1366.48      1588.76         -13.99
  Ho Chi Minh        760.63       960.99          -20.85
 
    


($1 = 15,520.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
