SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall as U.S. tariffs kick in; S'pore down 2 pct

* Singapore posts 14-month closing low * Thailand snaps three weeks of decline By Sumeet Gaikwad July 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with Singapore declining 2 percent to a 14-month closing low, as Washington's tariffs on Chinese goods took effect, escalating fears of a full-blown trade war between the world's top two economies. U.S. tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports took effect at 0401 GMT, with Beijing saying it had no choice but to respond in kind. "I think it's becoming a game of who blinks first," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia pacific at Oanda. A DBS analysis showed that South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore are the economies most at risk in Asia, based on trade openness and exposure to supply chains. In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares fell to their lowest close since May 2017, snapping two straight sessions of gain. For the week, they dropped 2.4 percent in their fourth straight weekly fall. Financials were the top drag with the city state's top three lenders shedding more than 2 percent each. Several real estate developers also slumped, a day after a surprise government move to tighten curbs on property in a bid to cool the market. "The new rates will have a larger impact on investment demand. Hence, the outcome of the next few (project) launches will tell us what's driving demand over the last few months," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. City Developments plunged 15.6 percent, while UOL Group slumped 13.6 percent. Malaysian shares fell 1.6 percent to their lowest close in nearly 1-1/2-years, dragged by financial and telecom stocks. CIMB Group Holdings and Axiata Group were down 4 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively. For the week, Malaysian shares declined 1.6 percent in their fourth consecutive weekly drop. Philippine shares fell 0.7 percent, weighed down by industrial and real estate stocks, and posted a marginal drop for the week. Ayala Land slid 2.4 percent on Friday, while SM Investments Corp was off 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, Vietnam shares erased early losses to close 2 percent higher, led by a rally in financials. JSC Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) rose 5.8 percent, while Vietnam JSC Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) jumped 6.8 percent. Vietnam shares closed 4.5 percent lower in their fourth straight weekly decline. Thailand closed 0.8 percent higher and posted a weekly gain of 1.2 percent, snapping three weeks of decline. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3191.82 3256.71 -1.99 Bangkok 1614.76 1601.42 0.83 Manila 7186.71 7233.57 -0.65 Jakarta 5694.912 5739.332 -0.77 Kuala Lumpur 1663.86 1690.65 -1.58 Ho Chi Minh 917.51 899.4 2.01 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3191.82 3402.92 -6.20 Bangkok 1614.76 1753.71 -7.92 Manila 7186.71 8558.42 -16.03 Jakarta 5694.912 6355.654 -10.40 Kuala Lumpur 1663.86 1796.81 -7.40 Ho Chi Minh 917.51 984.24 -6.78 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)