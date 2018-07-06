FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall as U.S. tariffs kick in; S'pore down 2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore posts 14-month closing low
    * Thailand snaps three weeks of decline    

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    July 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Friday, with Singapore declining 2 percent to a 14-month
closing low, as Washington's tariffs on Chinese goods took
effect, escalating fears of a full-blown trade war between the
world's top two economies.
    U.S. tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports took effect
at 0401 GMT, with Beijing saying it had no choice but to respond
in kind.
    "I think it's becoming a game of who blinks first," said
Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia pacific at Oanda.
    A DBS analysis showed that South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and
Singapore are the economies most at risk in Asia, based on trade
openness and exposure to supply chains.
    In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares fell to their
lowest close since May 2017, snapping two straight sessions of
gain. For the week, they dropped 2.4 percent in their fourth
straight weekly fall. 
    Financials were the top drag with the city state's top three
lenders shedding more than 2 percent each.
    Several real estate developers also slumped, a day after a
surprise government move to tighten curbs on property in a bid
to cool the market.
    "The new rates will have a larger impact on investment
demand. Hence, the outcome of the next few (project) launches
will tell us what's driving demand over the last few months,"
said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital.
    City Developments plunged 15.6 percent, while UOL
Group slumped 13.6 percent.
    Malaysian shares fell 1.6 percent to their lowest
close in nearly 1-1/2-years, dragged by financial and telecom
stocks. CIMB Group Holdings and Axiata Group
were down 4 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.
    For the week, Malaysian shares declined 1.6 percent in their
fourth consecutive weekly drop. 
    Philippine shares fell 0.7 percent, weighed down by
industrial and real estate stocks, and posted a marginal drop
for the week. 
    Ayala Land slid 2.4 percent on Friday, while SM
Investments Corp was off 1.2 percent.
    Meanwhile, Vietnam shares erased early losses to
close 2 percent higher, led by a rally in financials.
    JSC Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
rose 5.8 percent, while Vietnam JSC Bank for Industry and Trade
(Vietinbank) jumped 6.8 percent.
    Vietnam shares closed 4.5 percent lower in their fourth
straight weekly decline.
    Thailand closed 0.8 percent higher and posted a weekly gain
of 1.2 percent, snapping three weeks of decline. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3191.82   3256.71         -1.99
 Bangkok            1614.76   1601.42         0.83
 Manila             7186.71   7233.57         -0.65
 Jakarta            5694.912  5739.332        -0.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.86   1690.65         -1.58
 Ho Chi Minh        917.51    899.4           2.01
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3191.82   3402.92         -6.20
 Bangkok            1614.76   1753.71         -7.92
 Manila             7186.71   8558.42         -16.03
 Jakarta            5694.912  6355.654        -10.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.86   1796.81         -7.40
 Ho Chi Minh        917.51    984.24          -6.78
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
