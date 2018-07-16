SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall; China GDP growth slows in Q2

* Indonesia down after 5 sessions of gains * Vietnam up for third consecutive session By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri July 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets declined on Monday on expectation of fund outflows to developed economies and as China's economic growth failed to whet investor appetite amid an intensifying trade spat between the world's top two economies. China's economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter as Beijing's crackdown on debt risks crimped activity, while June factory output growth weakened to a two-year low in a worrying sign as a heated trade war with the United States threatens to knock exports. Investors are optimistic ahead of what is expected to be a strong second-quarter earnings season on Wall Street, and therefore, likely to redirect funds out of Asia to the United States, said Joel NG, an analyst at KGI Securities. "U.S. stocks have been very vigilant, the Nasdaq has been hitting new highs lately, partly due to global repositioning of funds where they are headed towards developed countries and those with strong earnings growth." Traders are now looking to June retail sales from the United States. Singapore shares slid as much as 0.7 percent with financials leading the decline. United Overseas Bank Ltd fell over 1.5 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed 1.2 percent. Philippine shares were down after four straight sessions of gains with index heavyweights SM Investments Corp and Ayala Corp down about 1 percent each. Indonesian shares erased early gains to trade 0.5 percent lower after five consecutive sessions of gains. Astra International was the biggest drag with a drop of 2.6 percent. Thai shares fell 0.4 percent with Siam Cement declining nearly 2 percent, while Vietnam stocks extended gains into a third session. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0342 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3233.97 3260.35 -0.81 Bangkok 1638.39 1643.52 -0.31 Manila 7353.19 7399.18 -0.62 Jakarta 5893.774 5944.074 -0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1719.08 1721.93 -0.17 Ho Chi Minh 916.67 909.72 0.76 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3233.97 3402.92 -4.96 Bangkok 1638.39 1753.71 -6.58 Manila 7353.19 8558.42 -14.08 Jakarta 5893.774 6355.654 -7.27 Kuala Lumpur 1719.08 1796.81 -4.33 Ho Chi Minh 916.67 984.24 -6.87 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Additional reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)