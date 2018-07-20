SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall in line with Asia; Singapore, Thailand rise

* Singapore touches 1-month high * Rupiah falls to lowest since Oct 2015 By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri July 20 (Reuters) - Singapore and Thai shares extended gains on Friday, driven by financials, while other Southeast Asian markets fell in line with broader Asia. Asian shares ex-Japan slipped on concerns China's currency management could become the next flash point in a fierce trade conflict with the United States, after the central bank lowered its midpoint for the yuan for a seventh straight session and to its lowest in a year. Global investor sentiment was also subdued as officials from the EU Trade Commission are said to be preparing a list of tit-for-tat actions in response to proposed U.S. tariffs on EU cars. Singapore shares rose for a fourth consecutive session to a one-month high, with DBS Group Holdings climbing 1.1 percent and United Overseas Bank gaining 1 percent. Thai shares gained for a third consecutive session, with Kasikornbank jumping 4.3 percent on upbeat quarterly earnings, while PTT PCL rose 2.5 percent. Indonesian shares fell after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, taking a pause in its monetary tightening cycle aimed at bolstering the rupiah, though emphasising it was still ready to support the currency. The rupiah hit a near three-year low on Friday. The puzzling movement of the rupiah despite impressive interest rate hikes has the market a little concerned, said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Investors now have to reassess the economy and recalibrate their investment strategies, he added. Financials took a beating on Friday with Bank Central Asia declining 0.9 percent and Astra International shedding 0.8 percent. The key Jakarta stock index was down more than 1.5 percent for the week, heading for its fourth weekly decline in five. Vietnam shares fell after six consecutive sessions of gains, while Philippine stocks declined for a second straight session. SM Investments Corp slipped 2.4 percent, while power generator Aboitiz Equity Ventures fell as much as 4.3 percent to a three-year low. Malaysian shares were down after nine straight session of gains with electricity supplier Tenaga Nasional shedding 1.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0434 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3291.69 3277.58 0.43 Bangkok 1661.06 1646.89 0.86 Manila 7333.57 7387.87 -0.73 Jakarta 5844.34 5871.077 -0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1751.6 1759.24 -0.43 Ho Chi Minh 935.37 943.97 -0.91 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3291.69 3402.92 -3.27 Bangkok 1661.06 1753.71 -5.28 Manila 7333.57 8558.42 -14.31 Jakarta 5844.34 6355.654 -8.05 Kuala Lumpur 1751.6 1796.81 -2.52 Ho Chi Minh 935.37 984.24 -4.97 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)