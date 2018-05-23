SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall; Malaysia slumps over 2 pct

* Malaysia declines most in about 2-1/2 years * Singapore touches over 5-week closing low * Philippines extends fall into 6th session By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, with Malaysia declining the most since January 2016, as risk appetite took a hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tempered optimism over trade talks between the world's top two economies. MSCI's Asian stocks outside Japan were down 0.8 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not pleased with recent trade talks with Beijing. "The on-and-off status of U.S.-China trade talks is affecting sentiment. At some point, traders may just decide to stay on the sidelines," said Liu Jinshu, director of research, NRA Capital. Malaysian shares plunged 2.21 percent to their lowest close since early January over worries about the size of debt its previous government had left behind. Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said on Tuesday that the previous government deceived the public and parliament over the country's financial situation and state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. This came amid worries that the new government's populist promises could undermine the country's economic prospects at an increasingly challenging time. Foreign stock inflows for 2018 have been wiped out, with the market posting net outflows of $21.2 million as of May 21, according to data from OCBC Bank. Telecom company Axiata Group slumped 12.6 percent on weak quarterly earnings, while CIMB Group Holdings fell 6.5 percent. Singapore shares fell 1.3 percent to their lowest close in more than five weeks. Index heavyweight Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp declined 1.8 percent, while DBS Group dropped 1.5 percent. Banking stocks traded lower as they are likely to have some exposure to Hyflux Ltd's debt, said Liu Jinshu. Water treatment company Hyflux said on Tuesday it filed for reorganisation of its business after lower electricity prices hurt its finances. The city-state's headline consumer price index rose lower than expected in April from a year earlier. Philippine shares erased early gains to end 1.1 percent lower, extending falls into a sixth session. Property operator SM Investments Corp closed 3.5 percent lower. Meanwhile, Indonesian shares rose 0.7 percent to their highest close in a week. Financials and consumer stocks were among the top gainers, with Astra International and Bank Mandiri rising 4 percent each. Vietnam shares fell 2 percent in intraday trading before recovering to close 0.3 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3496.27 3543.18 -1.32 Bangkok 1753.6 1760.71 -0.40 Manila 7560.47 7646.2 -1.12 Jakarta 5792.001 5751.119 0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1804.25 1845.03 -2.21 Ho Chi Minh 988.94 985.91 0.31 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3496.27 3402.92 2.74 Bangkok 1753.6 1753.71 -0.01 Manila 7560.47 8558.42 -11.66 Jakarta 5792.001 6355.654 -8.87 Kuala Lumpur 1804.25 1796.81 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 988.94 984.24 0.48 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Additional reporting by Binisha H. Ben; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)