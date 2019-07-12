Financials
July 12, 2019 / 9:47 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall on weak China data; Singapore edges up

Ambar Warrick

4 Min Read

    * Singapore stocks inch up on hopes of policy easing 
    * Thai stocks hurt by cenbank steps on capital flows
    * SE Asia stocks largely unchanged for the week

    July 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower on Friday after weak trade data from China, the region's
biggest trading partner, spelt further weakness for the broader
Asian economy.
    China's June exports fell and imports shrank more than
expected as a trade tiff with the United States continued to
erode demand in the country.
    Fears of a resurgence in trade tensions also weighed on
regional stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a
tweet that China was not living up to promises it made on buying
agricultural products from American farmers.
    Local stock indexes closed the week largely unchanged as
buying in anticipation of U.S. monetary easing was offset by
weaker economic readings.
    Investors now await second-quarter GDP data from China due
on Monday. A Reuters poll sees growth slowing to its weakest
pace in at least 27 years.
    Indonesian stocks closed 0.7% lower and led regional
losses, with the maximum  pressure on the benchmark coming from
consumer staples and telecommunication stocks. Telekom Indonesia
 closed more than 2% lower, while cigarette maker
Gudang Garam shed more than 3%.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
closed down 0.9%.    
    Thai stocks ended 0.5% lower, with losses across all
sectors. Oil and gas explorer PTT and hospital operator
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services were among the largest
drags on the benchmark.
    Equity selling in the country was exacerbated by the central
bank's steps to curb short-term speculative capital flows in a
bid to weaken the baht. A stronger local currency hurts
the country's exports.
    Singapore stocks closed slightly higher as investors
bet on equities benefiting from local monetary policy easing. 
    Seven of 11 economists surveyed by Reuters expect the
central bank to ease policy in October after the island state
saw its slowest economic expansion in a decade for the second
quarter.

    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3357.34   3350.45         0.21
 Bangkok            1731.59   1740.45         -0.51
 Manila             8141.82   8154.49         -0.16
 Jakarta            6373.345  6417.066        -0.68
 Kuala Lumpur       1669.45   1679.26         -0.58
 Ho Chi Minh        975.4     978.63          -0.33
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore          3357.34   3068.76         9.40
 Bangkok            1731.59   1563.88         10.72
 Manila             8141.82   7466.02         9.05
 Jakarta            6373.345  6194.498        2.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1669.45   1690.58         -1.25
 Ho Chi Minh        975.4     892.54          9.28
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
