SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall; Singapore posts 1-1/2-year closing low

* Singapore declines for fourth consecutive session * Philippines recovers from sharp falls, closes flat By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Sept 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets declined on Monday, with Singapore closing near a one-and-half-year low, as a potentially damaging escalation in the Sino-U.S. tariff row weighed on investor sentiment. Asia shares ex-Japan also slipped, to a more than one-year low, as investors were jittery after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was ready to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the United States. Also, weighing on global shares was the prospect of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after data released on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated in August and wages notched their largest annual increase in more than nine years. "Global emerging markets are being hit by fears of trade tariffs, and the FOMC meeting later this month would put further pressure on emerging markets," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities, referring to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's Sept. 25-26 meeting. Singapore stocks fell for a fourth straight session and posted their lowest close since late March 2017. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp declined 0.5 percent to a near one-year closing low, and United Overseas Bank Ltd shed 0.6 percent. Philippine shares closed little unchanged after declining 1.7 percent to a near seven-week low in intraday trade. Losses in financials were outweighed by gains in consumer stocks. Bank of the Philippine Islands dropped 1.7 percent, while consumer food company Universal Robina Corp gained 5.6 percent. Besides regional sentiment, a weaker peso and higher-than expected annual inflation are also keeping investors wary about Philippine stocks, said Charles William Ang, an associate analyst at COL Financial Group. Indonesian shares fell 1.3 percent before cutting some of the losses to close 0.4 percent lower. Bank Central Asia declined 0.4 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia lost 1 percent. Meanwhile, Vietnam shares rose 0.2 percent with real estate company Vingroup gaining 2.2 percent. Malaysia was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3120.92 3134.39 -0.43 Bangkok 1691.51 1689.49 0.12 Manila 7596.15 7598.64 -0.03 Jakarta 5831.117 5851.465 -0.35 Ho Chi Minh 970.34 968.9 0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3120.92 3402.92 -8.29 Bangkok 1691.51 1753.71 -3.55 Manila 7596.15 8558.42 -11.24 Jakarta 5831.117 6355.654 -8.25 Ho Chi Minh 970.34 984.24 -1.41 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)