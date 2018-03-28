SE Asia Stocks-Most markets follow U.S. lower; Thailand slips before rate call

* Thai cenbank expected to leave key rate unchanged * Singapore drops over 1 pct, down for 5th day in six * Philippines declines for third session in four By Aaron Saldanha March 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets declined on Wednesday following a tech-induced drop in U.S. stocks overnight, with Singapore shares shedding over 1 percent and Thailand declining half a percent before a central bank policy meeting. The three major U.S. stock indexes lost between 1.4 percent and 2.9 percent, fuelled by a selloff in the tech sector on concerns about government regulation stemming from the strong growth and privacy questions surrounding Facebook. "It appears that markets were trading technology risks, but in more than one sense," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a note, adding that Facebook's privacy infringement was a "convenient excuse to sell-off ahead of the long weekend." U.S. markets are closed on Friday for a holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index dropped as much as 1.2 percent, heading for a fifth session of fall in six. It has declined nearly 3.5 percent so far this month in what could be its biggest monthly fall since January 2016. Financials were the top losers on Wednesday with lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd weighing the most. OCBC fell as much as 2.5 percent, while peer DBS Group Holdings dropped up to 2.3 percent. Thailand's key SET Index fell after two straight sessions of gains, hurt by consumer staples. Trading store operator Siam Makro PCL slumped as much as 12.3 percent, its sharpest in more than four-and-a-half years. The Bank of Thailand will decide on its one-day repurchase rate later in the day with analysts polled by Reuters unanimously expecting rates to be left unchanged. "BOT interest policy will be kept at 1.50 percent, so it should be pretty neutral to the market... I do not think it will be impacting Thai equities much," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst at Phillip Capital Thailand, adding that large caps could help cushion losses from foreign fund outflows. Indonesian shares fell 0.4 percent, primarily due to financials. Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 3.8 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks slipped about 0.8 percent. Philippine shares declined for a third session in four with industrials and real estate stocks weighing heavily on the index. SM Investments Corp dropped about 2.4 percent. Vietnam shares were slightly higher with Vingroup JSC up 1.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0330 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3399.35 3439.35 -1.16 Bangkok 1794.07 1802.58 -0.47 Manila 8010.1 8047.03 -0.46 Jakarta 6182.829 6209.35 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1857.24 1862.45 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 1172.37 1171.73 0.05 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3399.35 3402.92 -0.10 Bangkok 1794.07 1753.71 2.30 Manila 8010.1 8558.42 -6.41 Jakarta 6182.829 6355.654 -2.72 Kuala Lumpur 1857.24 1796.81 3.36 Ho Chi Minh 1172.37 984.24 19.11 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Saif Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)