SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise in line with broader Asia; Indonesia up 2 pct

* Singapore climbs 1.2 pct, Thailand gains 0.5 pct * Philippine's Metropolitan Bank hits 1-1/2-yr low By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri July 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with Indonesia rising 2 percent, as broader Asian shares rallied after weeks of losses amid worries over a trade war between the United States and China. Asian shares also took heart from favourable U.S. jobs data that underscored the economy's strength, and China's efforts to attract more foreign capital and cushion its economy following the implementation of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports last week. "Lately we've seen some recovery in the Chinese market, given the fact that it has lost substantially over the past few weeks. This has also boosted sentiment in the regional markets," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. China's securities regulator said on Sunday it plans to ease restrictions on foreign investment in stocks listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen exchanges. The Shanghai Composite Index ended 2.5 percent higher, its biggest one-day rise since May 2016, while the blue-chip CSI300 Index finished up 2.8 percent, its best since August 2016. In Southeast Asia, Indonesian shares jumped to a near two-week closing high, boosted by financials. Bank Central Asia soared 4.7 percent. Singapore shares climbed 1.2 percent, boosted by financials. DBS Group Holdings rose 1.4 percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd gained 1 percent. Thai shares closed 0.5 percent higher, extending gains into a second session. PTT Public Company ended 1.6 percent and PTT Exploration and Production jumped over 3 percent as global oil prices rose on potentially tight market conditions. Malaysian shares climbed 0.5 percent with telecommunication services provider Axiata Group ending 5.7 percent higher. Meanwhile, Philippine shares ended flat with losses in consumer stocks offseting gains in financials and industrials. SM Investment rose 1.3 percent, while Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co fell to its lowest close in one-and-a-half years. Vietnam shares erased early gains to closed 0.3 percent lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3228.82 3191.82 1.16 Bangkok 1622.96 1614.76 0.51 Manila 7186.62 7186.71 0.00 Jakarta 5807.375 5694.912 1.97 Kuala Lumpur 1672.63 1663.86 0.53 Ho Chi Minh 915.12 917.51 -0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3228.82 3402.92 -5.12 Bangkok 1622.96 1753.71 -7.46 Manila 7186.62 8558.42 -16.03 Jakarta 5807.375 6355.654 -8.63 Kuala Lumpur 1672.63 1796.81 -6.91 Ho Chi Minh 915.12 984.24 -7.02 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)