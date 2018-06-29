FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 29, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise; Malaysia jumps most in nearly 2-1/2 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * All markets post substantial fall for quarter 
    * Vietnam worst performer for qtr, down 18.2 pct

    By Ambar Warrick
    June 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Friday, with Malaysia posting its sharpest jump in nearly
2-1/2 years, as strong overnight gains on Wall Street helped
boost investor sentiment.
    But for the quarter, all markets logged substantial losses
on trade tensions between China and the United States. Vietnam
shares were the worst performers with a loss of 18.2
percent, while Singapore stocks fell the least with a
drop of 4.6 percent.
    Wall Street ended higher on Thursday as technology and other
growth sectors rebounded from the previous day's declines and
financials snapped a 13-session losing streak.
    Asian shares rallied from nine-month lows on Friday with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rising 1.6 percent.
    Malaysian shares jumped 1.6 percent and snapped four
straight sessions of decline.
    An analyst with a local bank attributed the gain to Tenaga
Nasional Bhd's tariff revision, but said headwinds
were expected for the market going ahead, particularly due to
global trade tensions.
    Shares of Tenaga Nasional jumped 7.2 percent after the
electricity utility revised its tariffs and said it would charge
non-domestic customers an additional surcharge for the
July-December period. (bit.ly/2N5X6Yd)
    Malaysian shares shed more than 9 percent for the quarter,
their biggest since the three-months ended September 2011. 
    Indonesian shares climbed 2.3 percent and snapped
three consecutive sessions of fall, helped mainly by financials
and consumer staples, after the central bank surprised the
market with a 50 basis point hike in its key rate.
    This was the third time in six weeks that the central bank
hiked its benchmark rate, in a bid to strengthen the fragile
rupiah.    
    Bank Indonesia raised the 7-day reverse repo rate
 to 5.25 percent on Friday. Seventeen out of 23
economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 25 bps increase.
    Bank Mandiri ended 5.4 percent higher, while
Unilever Indonesia closed up 3.5 percent. 
    Indonesian shares declined 6.3 percent for the quarter, the
biggest since September 2015.
    Meanwhile, Thai shares extended their decline into a
third session and posted a 10-month closing low on largely
broad-based losses.
    Data released earlier in the day showed the country's
current account surplus narrowed in May.       
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3268.7    3257.57         0.34
 Bangkok            1595.58   1599.54         -0.25
 Manila             7193.68   7066.57         1.80
 Jakarta            5799.237  5667.319        2.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1691.5    1665.68         1.55
 Ho Chi Minh        960.78    957.35          0.36
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3268.7    3402.92         -3.94
 Bangkok            1595.58   1753.71         -9.02
 Manila             7193.68   8558.42         -15.95
 Jakarta            5799.237  6355.654        -8.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1691.5    1796.81         -5.86
 Ho Chi Minh        960.78    984.24          -2.38
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.