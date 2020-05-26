SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise on reopening economies; Philippines down over 2%

* Singapore slashes 2020 GDP forecast again * Vietnam hits highest level since early March * Jollibee Foods plunges 12% on dire forecast By Arundhati Dutta May 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as reopening economies and China stimulus expectations lifted investor sentiment, while Philippine shares dipped on sharp falls in a top restaurant operator after a dire earnings forecast. Japan lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas on Monday, while many major European economies including France and Spain were also coming back to life after coronavirus-induced curbs. Adding to positive sentiment, the central bank of the region's biggest trading partner, China, said it would strengthen economic policy and push for lower interest rates on loans. That helped most markets in Southeast Asia eke out gains as many of them returned after a long holiday weekend. Singapore stocks rose up to 1.5%, with investors looking past a bleak economic outlook to the latest multi-billion dollar economic package expected to be announced later in the day. The city-state downgraded its 2020 gross domestic product forecast for the third time, signalling the deepest recession on record for the bellwether economy. Indonesian equities jumped as much as 1.6%. Financials were the top performers, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk adding nearly 5%. Vietnam shares hit their highest since early March amid plans of a 15.84 trillion dong ($679 million) cut in corporate income tax for small-sized enterprises this year to help them sail through the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Thai stocks advanced 1.8% to their highest in nearly three months, with financials leading the gains. Thailand plans to boost domestic tourism in the third quarter as the pandemic hits global travel and domestic consumption, the state planning agency said. Philippine stocks fell as much as 2.6% to their lowest level in a month. Jollibee Foods Corp slumped as much as 12% after the restaurant operator flagged significantly lower sales in the next few months in an earnings update on Friday. The company's chief financial officer said profit in 2020 "will not be good at all" and that sales would continue at much lower levels despite many countries lifting lockdowns in the next few months. The Malaysian market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0443 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2534.22 2499.83 1.38 Bangkok 1340.88 1320.98 1.51 Manila 5417.97 5539.19 -2.19 Jakarta 4609.282 4545.952 1.39 Ho Chi Minh 863.93 859.04 0.57 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2534.22 3222.83 -21.37 Bangkok 1340.88 1579.84 -15.13 Manila 5417.97 7,815.26 -30.67 Jakarta 4609.282 6,299.54 -26.83 Ho Chi Minh 863.93 960.99 -10.10 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)