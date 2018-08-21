SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise on Sino-U.S. trade-talk hopes

* Malaysia rises for third straight session * Singapore falls for ninth straight session * Thai stocks retreat ahead of trade data By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday on hopes that the United States and China would be able to ease trade hostilities, while U.S. President Donald Trump's comment about the Fed rate hike cycle calmed nerves about foreign fund outflows. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Trump said late on Monday he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve under his own appointee, Chairman Jerome Powell, for raising interest rates and said the Fed should do more to help him to boost the economy. The dollar index, which tracks performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.35 percent. Asian stocks were higher, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street, though gains were capped on caution ahead of the minutes of Fed meeting expected to be released on Wednesday. Investors now await lower-level trade talks between the United States and China due to start this week. Speculation that the talks might help ease trade tensions has shored up the broader equity markets over the past few sessions. In Southeast Asia, Indonesian stocks rose for a second straight session and closed about 1 percent higher, led by consumer staples. Charoen Pokphand Indonesia rose nearly 5 percent, while Kalbe Farma jumped over 8 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks gained 0.9 percent. Malaysian stocks rose for a third consecutive session on broad-based gains. Petronas Gas led the rise with a 4.6 percent jump. Singapore shares fell for a ninth straight session, weighed down by consumer staples and financials. Lender DBS Group Holdings fell 0.7 percent, while Thai Beverage Pcl slipped 1.5 percent. "High frequency data – industrial output, non-oil domestic exports, PMIs (purchasing managers' index), loan growth, container throughout and retail sales – are unanimously pointing to a weaker second half (for Singapore)," DBS Bank said in a note. Thai shares erased early gains to end 0.4 percent lower, dragged by energy stocks, ahead of customs-based trade data for July on Wednesday. Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $0.15 billion in July, compared with June's $1.58 billion surplus, a Reuters poll showed. Oil and gas producer PTT Pcl led the decline, shedding over 1 percent, while Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl fell nearly 3 percent. "Thai shares are facing some profit-taking, and there are some uncertainties in local politics... we are seeing a tentative election date in February next year," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital Thailand The Philippine stock market was closed for a national holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3199.89 3204.71 -0.15 Bangkok 1694.63 1701.42 -0.40 Jakarta 5944.301 5892.192 0.88 Kuala Lumpur 1798.11 1787.58 0.59 Ho Chi Minh 979.21 969.62 0.99 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3199.89 3402.92 -5.97 Bangkok 1694.63 1753.71 -3.37 Jakarta 5944.301 6355.654 -6.47 Kuala Lumpur 1798.11 1796.81 0.07 Ho Chi Minh 979.21 984.24 -0.51 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Saif Naqvi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)