SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise on trade optimism

* Thailand up for 4th straight session * Singapore hits near one-week low By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets inched higher on Thursday, in line with broader Asia on expectations negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will lead to a further easing of global trade tensions. Leaders of the United States and Canada expressed optimism on Wednesday that they could reach new NAFTA deal by a Friday deadline as negotiators prepared to talk through the night. The White House said it wanted to settle NAFTA before negotiating with China. The deadline for public comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods is on Sept. 5, with the new measures possibly taking effect next month. "While the U.S. demonstrates willingness to compromise on NAFTA, according to Canada's foreign minister, market doubts that whether the U.S. will keep the same negotiating stance when it comes to China," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Philippine shares rose to a three-week high, driven by industrials and financials. Blue chips SM Investments Corp and BDO Unibank climbed about 0.6 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Malaysian shares were largely flat as gains in consumer staples and energy offset losses in telecom stocks. Dialog Group, which provides technical services to the oil & gas sector, rose 1.5 percent, while Telekom Malaysia slid over 6 percent after the company reported a sharp drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday. Indonesian shares rose marginally, helped by financial and material stocks. Bank Central Asia led the gains, adding 1.1 percent, while packaging materials maker Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper was a close second with a 1 percent rise. Thai shares advanced for a fourth consecutive session with financial and industrial stocks leading the gains. Airports of Thailand was among the top contributors, adding 0.8 percent, while Bank of Ayudhya rose over 1 percent. Thailand will release July trade data on Friday. Meanwhile, Singapore shares fell 0.7 percent, dragged by financials and industrials. United Overseas Bank was the biggest drag with a drop of 1.6 percent, while Jardine Matheson Holdings slid 1.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0405GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3220.81 3243.92 -0.71 Bangkok 1727.18 1722.26 0.29 Manila 7855.42 7830.96 0.31 Jakarta 6075.184 6065.149 0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1819.16 1820.64 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 985.88 988.17 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3220.81 3402.92 -5.35 Bangkok 1727.18 1753.71 -1.51 Manila 7855.42 8558.42 -8.21 Jakarta 6075.184 6355.654 -4.41 Kuala Lumpur 1819.16 1796.81 1.24 Ho Chi Minh 985.88 984.24 0.17 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)